Discount on the electricity bill will be paid with an extra fee for all

The federal government created a program that gives discounts on electricity bills to families and businesses that manage to save energy by the end of the year, amid the risk of rationing and even blackout, during the country’s biggest water crisis in nearly 90 years . The discount will come at once, on the first electricity bill received after calculating consumption for the month of December 2021. That is, in January or February 2022.

The money to pay for these discounts, however, will come from the pockets of energy consumers themselves, including those who will earn the rebate. This is because what will pay for the damage caused by the discount is a fee charged indirectly on everyone’s electricity bill.

If, on the one hand, the consumer is receiving, on the other, he will pay. There will certainly be an increase in cost, an expense that was not foreseen and will be transferred via ESS.

Ana Carla Petti, president of MegaWhat consulting

O UOL he sought out the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which declined to comment. The report also questioned Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) who did not respond.

Charge enters into annual tariff readjustment

According to the resolution that created the discount program, the amounts will come from System Service Charges (ESS), a variable rate that is already levied on the electricity bill, with the aim of offsetting extra costs of the energy system.

For example, if a transmission failure forces the system operator (ONS) to activate a more expensive thermoelectric plant to supply the demand in a certain region. The cost of this energy is charged to distributors, who receive the bill in the form of the ESS.

The consumer will not find any mention of this charge on their electricity bill, as it is not detailed as a separate fee.

But the ESS is taken into account when Aneel authorizes distributors to readjust their rates every year. The higher the ESS, the greater the tariff readjustment.

Thus, the more discounts consumers get when saving energy, the greater will be the charge levied as of January 2022. The date of tariff adjustment varies depending on the distributor.

Rate also bank discount for industries

The ESS will also fund the voluntary energy reduction program for large companies (mainly industries) that buy energy in the so-called free market. These companies do not pay electricity bills like ordinary consumers, as they buy energy on a large scale.

In the free market, the transfer will come faster, as the charge is calculated monthly by the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber). As the ESS impacts the price of electricity throughout the system, the cost of the program for industries affects distributors and, indirectly, also the residential consumer.

‘There is no better alternative’, experts say

petti, gives MegaWhat, states that any discount program would be financed by the consumers themselves to some extent.

“The alternatives would be to allocate this expense in another charge or as an expense of the National Treasury. In this case, the money would come from taxpayers, who are also consumers, and it would still need a forecast in the Budget Law”, he says.

João Sanches, director of the consultancy trinity Energy, says the ESS it exists precisely to guarantee the maintenance of the system in exceptional situations like the current one, and that the government can use the charge to pay for the programs.

There is no better alternative. It is the way the government found to encourage the reduction of consumption.

João Sanches, director of the consultancy trinity Energy

Flag rose 50%, but still doesn’t cover higher cost

Electricity bills are already more expensive because of tariff flags, which charge consumers an extra monthly fee when the cost of energy rises. This is what is happening now, with the low level of hydroelectric reservoirs and the activation of thermoelectric plants.

Until August 2021, Aneel had a flag system with four levels: green, yellow, red level 1 and red level 2.

As the drought was worse than expected, the government had to fire up even more thermoelectric plants and import more energy from neighbors — which raised the cost of electricity.

To cover this cost, the water scarcity flag was created, 50% more expensive than the red level 2. With it, distributors started to charge R$ 14.20 in September for each 100 kWh consumed. This charge must remain until at least April 2022.

However, according to the consultancy’s calculations MegaWhat, the water scarcity flag is insufficient to cover all costs, leaving a gap of R$ 5 billion.

This means that distributors are paying more to buy energy, but cannot immediately pass on the entire cost to consumers.

With the increase of the ESS because of the discount programs, the lag will get even bigger. These costs will be passed on to the consumer in the tariff readjustment and, possibly, could make the water scarcity flag affect the electricity bill for a longer period of time.