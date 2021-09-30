Discover the Centenário Stadium, stage of the Libertadores 2021 final

The Libertadores final in 2021 is scheduled for November 27th. With less than two months to go, preparations continue for the final stretch with the aim of receiving the biggest decision in South American football. Palmeiras is already classified to dispute the decision, waiting while they wait for the opponent. But which stadium will host the Libertadores final in 2021? Meet the Centenary, chosen by Conmebol.

Discover the Centenary Stadium of the Libertadores 2021 final

The Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, was chosen to host the Libertadores and Sudamericana final in 2021. Coincidentally, the space turned 90 years old, and now, nothing better than hosting the biggest football competition in America do Sul, one of the most traditional sporting continents in the world.

The Centenary was inaugurated on July 18, 1930, conceived by architect Juan Antonio Scasso, the same year as the first edition of the World Cup in Uruguay. Thus, the stadium hosted the World Cup disputes and, on top of that, saw the national team lift the first cup of the competition at home. In 1983 a World Football Historic Monument.

Today, it has become the space with the most Conmebol finals held in history, with 21 finals accounting for 2021 and 409 by Libertadores there were seven, being the eighth this year between Palmeiras and Flamengo or Barcelona in Ecuador.

Centenário Stadium hosted the 1930 World Cup, the first in history

In 1930, FIFA held its first World Cup in history. Played in Uruguay, the Centenário was chosen to host matches from the initial phase to the grand final so that the world could know the best football team.

Thirteen teams were divided into four groups with four and three teams where Argentina, Uruguay, Yugoslavia and the United States advanced to the semifinals. Finally, Uruguay and Argentina competed in the Centenary for the grand final and, by 4-2, the hosts lifted the first cup in FIFA history.

Centenary undergoes renovation for the final

After being announced as the grand stage for the Libertadores final in 2021, a major renovation was initiated around the Centenario Stadium. The works, according to Conmebol itself, include new LED lighting, remodeling of the spectator stands, transmission booths, boxes, bathrooms and changing rooms to the field lawn to keep the arena in the best condition.

In addition, according to Conmebol, a new irrigation and drainage system had to be installed to improve lawn yields.

Who will compete in the Libertadores final in 2021?

Palmeiras is already classified for the final of the Libertadores in the 2021 season. In the semifinals, the team alviverde beat Atlético-MG after being tied for the return game at Estádio do Maracanã, in Belo Horizonte, after gaining advantage with an away goal. House.

Meanwhile, Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil are in the second semifinal to see who will face Palmeiras on November 27th. Finally, in the first game, the Rio team won 2-0.

Palm trees x Flamengo/Barcelona

