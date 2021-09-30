Do Petrobras and Vale continue to dominate the Ibovespa? Analyst explains the effects

In the Exchange’s trading sessions and negotiations, two names stand out unanimously: Petrobras (PETR4, PETR3) and Voucher (VALLEY3). The two commodity producers are always present and represent considerable slices of the Ibovespa.

Vale has a 12% share in the Stock Exchange’s main index

And Petrobras has a 10% share

In today’s video, Matheus Spiess, analyst at Empiricus, explains why they dominate the Stock Exchange and its implications:

Commodities at Play

First, it is necessary to understand that both companies are traditional producers of commodities and Vale is one of the main exporters in our country.

Therefore, when there is a bad day for iron ore at VALE3, or for oil at PETR4, the fall is certain, even if the other sectors of the stock market are doing well. These two products, being essential to the economy and being in large quantities in stocks on the stock exchange, end up pulling the index down.

Now, let’s explain a little more about each of these companies:

Voucher (VALLEY3)

At the beginning of the year, the company reached a historic high, heated by the expectation of a new cycle of commodities. However, there was an iron ore price correction, which soon pushed the company’s share price down.

But in Matheus Spiess’ opinion, despite the drop in market prices, Vale has a great differential: its high efficiency and low debt. These are some of the reasons for the company to appear in several Empiricus portfolios.

Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4)

In the case of Petrobras, it should be understood that the company currently operates in three areas: research, extraction and refining. And in these three areas, there is an evolution on the part of the company, but also challenging factors.

Due to the price of oil being traded with the average price given by OPEC, which during the pandemic dropped drastically, we now see the value recovering. However, Petrobras has a higher risk value linked to the policy, which could be decisive in 2022.

So, if you want to know more about the two tickers and the effects on Ibovespa, just check out the video that analyst Matheus Spiess prepared.