‘Doctors have autonomy, but not to do what they want,’ says Dourado

Doctor and lawyer Daniel Dourado said today that the principle of medical autonomy has been used to justify that doctors can do what they want, that is, it serves as a shield to prescribe early treatment.

“This principle of autonomy has been used as a form of shield for situations that go beyond autonomy, so that doctors could use early treatment, with drugs that do not work against covid. The doctor is making use of his autonomy. to prescribe what he wants. It’s good to make this clear, the doctor has autonomy, but he doesn’t have autonomy to do what he wants, he can’t just do an experiment on the patient, especially without the patient knowing,” he said during the UOL Debate about Prevent Senior, this Thursday morning (30).

The sanitary doctor and former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina, corroborated Dourado’s opinion. For him, “there is no autonomy to kill”. “There is autonomy to cure and it is bound by first not doing harm. These drugs have no scientific proof and have side effects,” he also stated during the UOL Debate.

According to Dourado, there was influence from the federal government for doctors to use early treatment. “There was a harmful influence from the Ministry of Health encouraging and influencing physicians to take these actions.”

Physician and professor at FGV Walter Cintra recalled that the medical profession is regulated, which means that there are limits to performance. “He doesn’t do what he wants [..] the responsibility of the doctor when he prescribes a drug is solely and exclusively his, he cannot say ‘look, I prescribed this drug, because I was obliged’. Ultimately, he quits and doesn’t prescribe, he says. “Medicine needs to have references and scientific bases. That’s why it is important that bodies such as Anvisa, Ministry of Health and class councils give information based on science so that doctors can make the best decision,” he adds.

For Vecina, SUS is the way out. “I think we have to improve the SUS. The SUS is the way out [..] There is a lot of discussion today about half-assed health plans. One thing we have to learn from this Prevent Senior crisis is that [..] when you let the market do what it wants to do, the market kills people. So, half-assed plan, on the contrary, we would have to place more demands to ensure that this asymmetry of information does not make people who want to make money, make money and scold the population. State responsibility in this is fundamental”, he says,