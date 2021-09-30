Driven by e-commerce, logistics REITs should continue with good prospects

SAO PAULO – After last year’s positive performance, opportunities in the segment of real estate funds dedicated to the logistics sector have not been exhausted, especially for investors focused on the medium and long term.

This is because e-commerce growth is expected to remain strong, and this trend means that the fundamentals for investing in warehouses remain good. However, in the short term, it is expected that the increase in interest rates will continue leaving the quotas of these funds quite volatile.

This is the expectation of the three managers who participated in the panel on the logistics sector at FII Talks 2021, held this Wednesday (29) by InfoMoney: Antonio Wever, CEO of real estate at Pátria Investimentos, Marcelo Fedak, CEO of BlueMacaw, and Rafael Fonseca, partner and member of the investment committee at Bresco.

“The medium-term vision for the logistics FIIs is extremely healthy, as we are seeing very low vacancies, a beginning of the rental growth trend and all the additional demand caused by e-commerce”, stated Wever.

“Investors are seeing volatility that bothers them and are reluctant to enter. But if they have a medium-term vision, longer than six months, from the point of view of fundamentals, it makes perfect sense to enter”, he added.

Logistics FIIs and the pandemic

After doing well last year, when e-commerce expanded significantly, driven by the pandemic and social isolation, logistics funds retreated. This year, they have been showing negative performance, following most categories of real estate funds.

“The performance of real estate funds has been related to the expectation of an increase in interest rates, which impacted the pricing of quotas. When trying to anticipate trends, the market sometimes exaggerates the dose, and this is happening now”, said Fonseca.

Thus, currently, the FIIs that have been least affected are paper, which buy Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and other securities.

According to Fedak, investors prefer paper funds in times of high inflation, such as the current one, because the transfer of price indices to assets comes more immediately, while in brick funds this transfer occurs more slowly, via correction of rents and valuation of assets.

Good time to buy?

Thus, investors end up wondering if the good wave of logistics FIIs has passed (and even if there is already an oversupply of such assets) or if the drop in quotas could be a good opportunity to enter.

For the three, the answer is that the fundamentals of the sector are strong and the FII class will remain attractive.

Fedak even considers that the time is good for entering the sector, since logistics funds are, in general, being traded at R$ 2 thousand – R$ 3 thousand per m2, less than the replacement cost in most markets.

For him, this situation of low value of shares should be corrected: “What should happen is that the listed funds should increase in value, and the rent should also go up”, he said. This is because, although the average vacancy rate for warehouses is 10-12%, there are some markets, such as São Bernardo do Campo (SP), where it is zero.

However, he believes that this price correction has not happened yet because there is a certain time lag in this market, in addition to the herd effect that usually affects investors – and the rise in interest rates has driven them away from variable income.

The manager also recalled that logistics funds are currently traded with a spread of 300 basis points (3%) above the National Treasury Notes – series B (NTN-Bs), remuneration that “should be more than enough to bring people for this market”, even due to the exemption from the Income Tax (IR) of the FIIs.

growth space

As for the fundamentals for logistics-related real estate, managers say they are strong: “Demand should still be strong for a while,” said Fonseca.

In his assessment, e-commerce is just in its infancy in Brazil and logistical networks are still being assembled. Thus, as the lease contracts expire, the properties should be rented for higher values, he believes.

Fedak stated that, in Brazil, e-commerce still has a penetration of 10%, while in Europe and the United States, it is around 20%, advancing to 30%, and, in China, 50%.

“We are at the beginning of a trend,” he said, pointing out that the benefits of e-commerce are tangible for consumers, who can better compare products, buy at lower prices and still have the convenience of receiving products at home. “The convenience, the assortment and the economy will only make it grow”.

more capacity

Wever also considers that more capacity (new sheds) should be added to the system, since the average vacancy is around 10% – a level that starts to “tension up prices”.

According to him, there is a demand for faster and faster order delivery. However, even for the city of São Paulo, it is difficult to carry out them in less than 48 hours. Thus, competition for assets close to large consumer centers (“last mile”) is currently strong.

“It is very difficult to get area for new warehouses near consumer centers. The segment of last mile it must perform above the industry average and is still far from oversupply”, he says. In the assets of “last mile”, vacancy is around 4% in São Paulo (he considers that a market is in equilibrium with a vacancy of 12%).

At the moment, in addition to the difficulty of obtaining assets close to large centers, managers say that the market has come to a halt due to the rise in interest rates, which also raises investors’ expectations of returns.

“We had some origination difficulties in the first half because sellers are still adjusting to the increase in interest rates. More recently, there has started to be some flexibility in the negotiations”, assessed Wever.

