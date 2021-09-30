Du Queiroz praises Corinthians week and plans a direct confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino

Wednesday marked the third day of Corinthians training this week. The team is preparing for the confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino, which takes place next Saturday. Midfielder Du Queiroz evaluated the sequence of activities so far and highlighted the importance of the game.

“It’s been an important preparation, we’re preparing very hard. We know how difficult it is to play there in Bragança and, more than anything, it’s a direct confrontation. So, we have to be prepared to look for three more points out of home,” said the player, in a video released by Corinthians on Facebook – see below.

Du was used in last Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Palmeiras. He left the bench at the 28th minute of the second half, in the vacancy of Renato Augusto, and started the play for the second goal in Alvinegro, scored by Róger Guedes.

With 33 points, Timão appears in sixth position in the Brazilian Championship table. With the same score, Red Bull Bragantino is fifth, ahead on goal difference (eight against three). The weekend’s rival, it’s worth remembering, also has a game in hand (21).

Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino will take to the field at 7pm this Saturday. At the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança, the match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

