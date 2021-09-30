Echo Show 15: Amazon’s smart screen arrives in Brazil

The rumors have turned out to be true: Amazon has just released the Echo Show 15, a smart screen that can be mounted on the wall.

The Echo Show 15 screen is the largest Echo Show ever released, with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. Visually it is similar to the Samsung Frame TV, but a little smaller and much more affordable. [no Brasil, ela sai por R$ 1.899]. It can be hung vertically or horizontally and, like the Samsung Frame, can be used to display photos or artwork. The Echo Show 15 screen will support Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and, starting later this year, Sling TV. A nice feature is the preview for images from security cameras.



If you’re wondering why Amazon decided to make a giant Echo Show, the idea is to act as a kind of “digital hub” for families — something like a mix between a digital bulletin board, a smart home control panel and a digital photo frame. To do all this, Echo Show 15 has a gallery of widgets. Some will be developed by Amazon itself, but according to the site The Verge, there will also be APIs for third-party developers. Amazon says its Alexa widgets are continually updated, and can be rearranged to better suit the user’s needs. For example, a widget created for smart homes is intended to allow a user to view and control their most frequently used ​​devices. Another is a “notes” widget, which basically lets you leave digital post-its for your family. Notes can also be left for specific family members. Perhaps a more surprising use is tracking personal devices, and noting where your Amazon packages are with the help of a map widget.



While it’s designed to function as a “digital hub,” it’s clear that Amazon sees the Echo Show 15 as a device that’s best used in the kitchen. Users can view and update calendars, edit shopping lists, reorder items as well as check to-do lists. It will also support Dominos deliveries and provide recipe recommendations from culinary channels such as Allrecipes, Tasty and Epicurious, among others. Amazon also says you can customize your delivery recommendations through “custom profiles” to your family’s food preferences.



The device is powered by a new quad-core AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which Amazon says is capable of performing 22x more TOPs (trillion operations per second, in Portuguese translation). Basically, it does a lot more than previous versions, and also faster. While processor upgrades are expected to take place, Amazon says this new chip can now simultaneously process screen interaction and voice recognition on the device. This robust processing power means we have a new feature: Visual ID. The idea is for the Echo Show 15 to be able to recognize different family members as they pass, and automatically update what’s on screen for that person. Once a visual ID is set up, Echo Show will show personalized greetings, personal reminders, calendar events, notes or music. If you choose to add your children to the Visual ID, Amazon says the device will only show age-appropriate content.



Amazon also announced some new “programmable” AI features. So now you can teach Alexa what your preferences are. This includes things like your favorite team or even diets. So if you are a vegetarian, Alexa will only separate relevant recipes. The other AI feature is custom sounds. You can teach Alexa a specific sound, which triggers an action. For example, Alexa can learn what a refrigerator sounds like because the door has been left open. If the assistant hears the refrigerator beep, it will notify you to close the refrigerator door.

As for privacy, because you always wonder about privacy with devices that use the camera, Amazon says it included a built-in shutter to cover the lens. Users will also be able to view and delete voice recordings, as well as adjust microphone and camera controls. With regards to Visual ID, Amazon claims that it is just an optional feature, and that all image processing takes place on the device. Visual IDs can also be deleted at any time.