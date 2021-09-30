Ecuador decrees state of emergency in prisons after rebellion with more than 100 deaths | World

Ecuador declared this Wednesday (29) a state of emergency for the penitentiary system, which is in crisis due to overpopulation and violence between drug gangs, after a riot that left more than 100 prisoners dead and 52 wounded.

Tuesday’s rebellion in one of the prisons at the port of Guayaquil, in the southwest, turned out to be the bloodiest of the year in the country, where the deaths of about 120 prisoners have already been recorded.

In February, simultaneous riots occurred in four prisons in three Ecuadorian cities, in which 79 inmates died, several of them decapitated.

“I have just declared a State of Exception throughout the prison system at the national level,” President Guillermo Lasso said on Twitter, adding that he will head a security committee in Guayaquil to control the “emergency, guaranteeing the human rights of all involved”.

The state of exception allows the executive branch to suspend rights and use public force to restore normalcy.

In the most recent official balance, the government agency in charge of prisons (SNAI) indicated “more than 100 #PPL (persons deprived of liberty) dead and 52 wounded”.

Through Twitter, the organization added that the police and the Public Ministry “continue to gather information” in the prison, which remains isolated by the military, supported by a tank.

“I don’t know anything about my son”

The presence of soldiers outside Guayas 1 prison, which is part of a large prison complex, was reinforced by a shooting.

Police officers on horseback also guarded the outside, where dozens of people sought information about the situation of their imprisoned relatives.

“We want information because we don’t know anything about our families, our children, because I have my son here, I don’t know anything about my son,” said a woman who did not reveal her identity.

The penitentiary crisis, fueled by overcrowding, corruption, insufficient guards and violence, has led authorities to declare the system in emergency since 2019. The military has been supporting the external control of prisons for months.

The Public Ministry pointed out that among the injured were two police officers and that “the struggle for power within the Litoral Penitentiary and the intention of the authorities to transfer the leaders of criminal organizations to other prisons in the country would have triggered the clashes”, which left several detainees beheaded.

With the intervention of the police, “a more violent deaths were prevented”, declared General Fausto Buenaño, police commander in Guayaquil. The mutineers, who even had a rifle, “attacked us with long weapons, short weapons,” he said.

More than 200 dead prisoners

After Tuesday’s bloody rebellion, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) once again condemned the violence in Ecuadorian prisons.

“By 2021, more than 200 people will be killed as a result of violence in prisons. Remember that States have a legal duty to adopt measures that guarantee the rights to life, personal integrity and safety of those in their custody.” posted on Twitter.

The riots have aggravated the prison crisis in Ecuador, caused by clashes between criminal organizations linked to Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco Nova Geração cartels.

In Ecuador, with 17.7 million inhabitants, violence has become permanent in its 65 prisons, which house 39,000 inmates with a capacity of around 30,000.

According to the Public Defender’s Office, in 2020 there were 103 murders in the country’s penitentiaries, where corruption facilitates the entry of weapons and ammunition.

A third of the detainees “come from criminal organizations explicitly linked to international drug trafficking,” security and drug trafficking expert Fernando Carrión told AFP.

Two of the gangs that support the Mexican cartels have about 20,000 members, according to police reports.

Between January and August 2021, Ecuador seized about 116 tons of drugs, mainly cocaine. In 2020, the amount seized was 128 tons throughout the year.