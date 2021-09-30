eFootball 2022 is available for free for PS4 and PS5

Facebook

As previously predicted, eFootball 2022 is available free of charge for PS4 and PS5. Enjoy through the links below.

It is also worth mentioning the trophies list (PS4 and PS5) which does not contain a platinum trophy, but most of the objectives are actions on the field, considering that we do not have other game modes available yet.

Description:

From “PES” to “eFootball”

Get ready to start a new football era with “eFootball 2022”!

■ Evolved football

PES, the iconic football game series, was renamed “eFootball” this year.

This change signals a new era of virtual football, with improved gameplay and graphics.

Get ready to enjoy an unprecedented football experience that only eFootball 2022 can provide!

■ A new graphics engine for a new era

Our biggest goal has always been to create the “perfect confrontation experience”.

To achieve this ambitious goal, a new graphics engine was implemented, changing the game completely.

This engine brings several changes, such as completely new ways to show player animations, focus on duels and updated attack and defense commands.

■ eSports without borders

To be considered the best of eSports platforms, we couldn’t let gaming device preference be a limitation.

In future updates, all football fans will be able to participate using their preferred device: console, PC or mobile device.

To top it off, official e-sports championships will be held in collaboration with leagues and clubs around the world!

*This product supports gameplay between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 generations.

■ Free to play and future updates

This game is free to play, which allows you to enjoy the best football experience now without any initial investment!

Also, annual updates will become “season updates” rather than being completely new games.

In this game, you’ll be able to choose your favorite players and coaches to form your dream team.

Choose a coach who uses the formation and tactics you like best, train your players to ensure everyone is at their best, and then take on the world!

We will have many weekly tournaments based on real world matches, with new and exciting experiences for everyone.

Keep an eye out as more game modes will be added with future expansions!

■ Modes available in this version

Game modes:

・Local match using 9 pre-scheduled teams.

・Challenge events with authentic teams available to face AI opponents and other users online.

*Challenge events may not be available for the first few days.

*Intergenerational gameplay: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

We are planning several new modes and events for future updates.

See more details in the plan that was published on the official eFootball website.