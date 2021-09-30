Elderly person develops restless anal syndrome after coronavirus

A 77-year-old Japanese man developed what has been called Anal Restless Syndrome after being diagnosed with Covid-19. It is discomfort in the anus region, which causes an intense need to move and does not go away even when he tries to evacuate.

The story was detailed by the physician Itaru Nakamura, who follows the case, in an article published last Thursday (9/23), on the scientific platform BMC Infectious Diseases.

After presenting with respiratory symptoms, the patient was referred to Tokyo Medical University Hospital, where he spent 21 days hospitalized with Covid-19. Several weeks after discharge, he began to complain of anal discomfort.

Symptoms

To the doctor, he told that he could only get relief by doing activities such as walking, running or playing video games while on the move. On the other hand, the symptoms intensify when he is at rest, especially when it gets dark.

According to the patient, going to the bathroom to evacuate does not make the symptom disappear.

A colonoscopy exam – where a small camera is inserted into the anus – showed that the patient had internal hemorrhoids with no other rectal lesions.

Doctors concluded that the condition is a variant of restless legs syndrome (RLS). “This case fulfilled four essential characteristics of RLS: need to move, worsens with rest, improves with exercise, and worsens at night,” reports the article.

“To date, no case of Covid-19-associated restless anal syndrome has been published previously. This case report may reflect the associative impacts of Covid-19 on neuropsychiatric status. The long-term outcomes of neuropsychiatric conditions must continue to be monitored,” said Nakamura.

Treatment

The patient was medicated with a daily dose of 1.5 mg of Clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures that resulted in the relief of restless anal discomfort. According to Nakamura, he continues to improve after ten months on medication.