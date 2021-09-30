Elderly person punches a nurse for not getting care outside of hours at a Health Center in DF | Federal District

A nurse was attacked at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 1, in Vicente Pires, in the Federal District, this Wednesday (29), by an elderly man who demanded care before office hours, which begins at 7:30 am. The 70-year-old man was arrested in the act.

The case happened around 7 am, on 4C Street. The elderly person owns the property rented by the Department of Health of the DF and, according to the folder, “he asked for priority in the care, as he was the owner of the house” (see below).

The victim, who prefers not to be identified, says that the man entered the room, passing in front of other patients who were already in line, waiting for the consultation.

The server of the Department of Health of the DF says that the elderly has appeared at the UBS exalted other times. But, that this morning, the incident was “extremely absurd and unacceptable”.

“The cleaning staff was still organizing the room, I was organizing for assistance. The door was closed with a chair at the back. He forced the entrance to this door, pushed the chair, came very aggressively and said he wanted to be seen “, says the nurse.

The woman claims that she tried to guide the patient to wait his turn, but she says it didn’t work. “He’s already been putting his finger in my face, being very aggressive, he’s already come at me”.

Noticing the man approaching, the nurse tried to lower the patient’s finger, which was close to her face. At this point, he punched the professional, according to the statements made to the Civil Police.

“Immediately, I got dizzy, I went backwards, my nose started to bleed,” says the civil servant.

A witness, who was in the service line when the elderly man arrived, told the Civil Police that he was “visibly altered” and that he passed in front of him, “invading the room”. Also according to the witness, after the assault, the man continued to curse the employee.

One of the unit’s security guards went to the room to help the nurse and called the Military Police. The aggressor was taken to the 8th Police Station, at Estrutural, where the case was registered as bodily injury and injury.

Due to his age, the elderly person was heard and released. The victim, however, said he would sue the assailant.

What does the Health Department say?

“The Southwest Region Primary Care Board informs that this morning, GEL, 70 years old, owner of the property where Vicente Pires’ UBS1 is located, asked for priority in the service, as he is the owner of the house.

He was told that he should wait his turn for the appointment because there were other patients waiting. After that, he physically attacked the servant with a punch to the face.

The police were called, the patient and servers went to the Structural Police station where an incident was registered.

The patient was released because he was an elderly person and the nursing technician was referred to perform a medical examination”.