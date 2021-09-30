Elon Musk says cryptocurrencies cannot be destroyed – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Top news from the financial market

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday (28) that “cryptocurrencies cannot be destroyed.” amid the Chinese government’s efforts to ban the country’s digital assets – with the exception of Yuan Digital, which is produced by Beijing. The information is from the American television network CNBC.

“It’s not possible, I think, for governments to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it’s possible for them to slow their advances,” Musk said at the Code Conference event in Beverly Hills.

Asked whether the US government should get involved in regulating the cryptoactive market, the businessman replied that Washington should stay out of that market. Musk has increasingly become an exponent of digital assets since Tesla announced the addition of Bitcoins to the company’s cash in February 2021.

Personally, the entrepreneur admitted having reservations on Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin. Another important point of the conference was that Musk addressed China’s role in BTC mining, as last week Beijing intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies, declaring all crypto transactions illegal in the country.

Musk believes Beijing’s move is likely related to the Asian country’s significant electricity generation problems. “Much of southern China is experiencing random power outages because the power demand is higher than expected,” he says. He claims that mining may be playing a role in this regard.

On Monday (27), Musk rejoined newspaper headlines after once again surpassing Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world. According to Forbes magazine, the South African currently has a fortune of US$ 203.2 billion, compared to US$ 194.4 for the Amazon founder.

The main responsible for the increase in the fortune were the shares of Tesla, which are up 7.71% in 2021, quoted at US$ 786.33.

Also according to Forbes, Musk was $3.8 billion richer on Monday and was worth $203.4 billion at the close of markets.

