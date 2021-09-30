Emergency room at Prevent Senior unit in SP works without permit – 09/30/2021 – Balance and Health

An emergency room of the Prevent Senior network, investigated by Covid’s CPI, works irregularly in the east side of São Paulo, without the specific health surveillance permit for this type of service.

The unit located in the Alto da Mooca neighborhood, on Rua Tamarataca, is disclosed on the health plan’s official website as one of the addresses to which beneficiaries can go in case of emergency.

On the Sivisa (Health Surveillance Information System) platform, however, the proper authorizations for the unit are not included.

There is only the health guarantee for hospital care activities, “except emergency rooms and emergency care units”, according to the nomenclature of the state government agency.

In addition, in the CNES (National Register of Health Establishments), of the Ministry of Health, there is only emergency care registration for four addresses of the Sancta Maggiore network, which belongs to the operator Prevent Senior. They are located in the neighborhoods of Santana, Tatuapé, Butantã and Paraíso, all in São Paulo.

The Jardim Paulista unit is not listed in the CNES as an emergency room, but its service is regularized, shows a document sent by the operator to the report.

The Alto da Mooca unit —where, in practice, there is emergency care— is listed in the ministry’s official database as a “general hospital”. This hospital management terminology provides for the so-called closed-door service, only hospitalization, medical clinic, among other activities.​ ​

The report called the address in Alto da Mooca this Tuesday (28), and the attendant confirmed that the unit has an emergency room.

Sought, the state government informed that the unit has “permit for inpatient bed”. “We suggest consulting the service in relation to a possible functioning profile”, informed the State Department of Health.

Prevent Senior, in a statement, said that “it has all licenses for the establishments to operate”. According to the company, the license issued to all hospitals in the network is also valid for emergency care. “The documents are available to the authorities,” the text stated.

The operator sent the report a copy of the operating permit for the Alto da Mooca unit. In the document, the registered permission is for “hospital care activities except emergency room”.

The network also offers emergency care at a unit in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC paulista. This location, instead of a specific license for the emergency room, has authorization for emergency care through an addendum to the license obtained to provide hospital care.

Having the documentation in this way, according to Arthur Chioro, former minister of Health and professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), is not the most common way in the sector. “A specific license for the emergency room is needed, but this authorization is valid”, he assesses.

In relation to the São Bernardo do Campo unit, the state secretariat states that “the license obtained from the agency is regular”, without specifying for which type of service the authorization was issued. Again, the folder recommended seeking the health provider to resolve “any doubts about the current profile of the service”.

Also contacted, the Municipality of São Paulo stated that the current municipal legislation determines that the issuance of permits for the operation of hospital units is the exclusive competence of the state health authorities. But he did not say whether inspections were carried out in the places to prove the documentation, attribution of the Municipal Secretariat of Subprefectures.

Asked about recent inspections at the addresses mentioned by Prevent Senior for the verification of permits, the state management said that “the CVS [Centro de Vigilância Sanitária] acts routinely to verify compliance with health legislation in any and all establishments, including health services.” The folder also said that the permits must be renewed every year.

To obtain a license to operate an emergency room, you must meet a series of requirements. Among them are wide doors for the passage of stretchers, availability of a cardiac defibrillator (equipment used to resuscitate patients with cardiac arrest) and a “red room”, as the space where people at risk of death are attended to when they arrive to the emergency.​

“It is often necessary to renovate the place to meet the requirements, it is not just about opening the door and responding to an emergency,” says former minister Chioro.

The report also heard two other experts who asked not to be named. They attributed the lack of documentation in emergency rooms to the increased demand for such units during the pandemic. They stressed, however, that the health surveillance license is important precisely because of the risks of contamination.

This Wednesday (29), the City of São Paulo fined the Prevent Senior campaign hospital located on Rua Casa do Ator, in Vila Olímpia, a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo, for treating patients without a prior operating license.

According to testimony to Covid’s CPI lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors who denounced alleged irregularities of the operator in the pandemic, the place works without an elevator adapted to transport patients on stretchers. The place, according to the lawyer, is a commercial building without the structure to operate as a hospital.

The city did not provide details about what it found in the building during the inspection that led to the fine. The company claims that patients use retractable stretchers in elevators to reach beds.

Prevent Senior argues that the address is regularized because, according to the company, it works based on a self-declaration sent to the state health surveillance. This procedure, defends the operator, is provided for in legislation approved during the pandemic to reduce bureaucracy in the opening of field hospitals.

In the action on Wednesday, the city gave a period of 30 days to regularize the campaign hospital, under penalty of closing the establishment and a fine of R$ 125.4 thousand.

The report was on the spot on September 20th. On that date, the reception staff informed that there was a field hospital there and that only patients with Covid-19, transferred from other Prevent Senior units, were treated there.

In the lobby of the building, family members of hospitalized patients were waiting for the visit. For this, according to them, it would be necessary to use safety equipment such as gloves and aprons. According to a patient’s daughter, her mother had been transferred from another unit of the operator to that address.

Covid’s CPI

The health plan operator is at the center of the CPI that investigates the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The company is accused of having administered drugs without scientific proof against the coronavirus without consent to patients who sought care in its units.

Prevent Senior is also accused of tampering with the registry of coronavirus cases attended to on the network.

Distinguished patients, such as infectious disease specialist Anthony Wong and the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, Regina Modesti Hang, died from complications of Covid-19, but the diagnosis is not included in their medical records and death certificates.

Journalist Diogo Mainardi accused the operator of omitting the cause of his father’s death. Advertiser Enio Mainardi died in August 2020 after Covid’s diagnosis and treatment at one of the company’s units.