Emtek launches Diablo 2 Resurrected-inspired RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs

Products will not be sold bundled with the game.

the manufacturer Emtek presented two new video cards with game-inspired art Diablo 2 Resurrected. The models are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 Ti. And despite the “homage”, the GPU and the game are not sold as a bundle.

THE RTX 3060 is based on the Storm X Dual OC model line and has a maximum boost of 1837 MHz. GPU inspired by Diablo 2 Resurrected it has LHR, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 3,584 CUDA cores. It is cooled by two fans and is costing, in direct conversion from the South Korean Won, 4,097 reais.



already the RTX 3070 Ti she was not informed if she has LHR. She hasn’t had her details yet. The reason is that it is based on a series of GPUs not yet released by Emtek. THE video card is cooled by a system with 3 fans and as standard on 3070 Ti, has 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of memory. Its price is approximately BRL 6,660.00



But what about Diablo 2 Resurected, huh?

The remastering of this classic from RPGs was released on September 23 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to run Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Minimum requirements

– Operating System: Windows 10

– Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

– Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

– RAM memory: 8 GB

– Free disk space: 30 GB

– Resolution: 1280 x 720

– Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended requirements

– Operating System: Windows 10

– Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

– RAM memory: 16 GB RAM

– Free disk space: 30 GB

– Resolution: 1920 x 1080

– Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Via: VideoCardz Source: Harukaze5719