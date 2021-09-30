Enderson explains Jonathan Lemos’ lineup and admits Botafogo’s second-half fall in Salvador

Jonathan Lemos it was the technician’s surprise Enderson Moreira in the lineup of Botafogo to face Vitória this Wednesday, in Salvador. The full-back, who had not acted since May, did not have a good performance and was replaced at half-time by the holder Daniel Borges in the 0-0 tie. At the press conference, the coach explained the option.

– Daniel played all the games with me, he is the player with the highest minute count since I arrived. Jonathan was injured, he recovered, he was fit and we trusted him a lot. We thought it would be interesting today to give this moment to Jonathan because of this Daniel sequel. It may be that soon we really need a card situation or some other problem. As we are playing four games in a very short period, it was necessary to take this action – said Enderson.

The Botafogo coach praised the team’s first time, but admitted the drop in production in the final stage.

– We started the game well, we tried to control the actions mainly in the first half, we created in the opening 15 minutes with a stronger presence. In the second half we didn’t come back that well and after the sending-off it became another game, we need to concentrate in some aspects, defend well and in the end we managed to create a good rhythm. We always seek to win the game, that was our goal – analyzed Enderson, explaining his irritation in the technical area.

– It’s my way of working, we’re there all the time, guiding and charging the athletes. I think we lost a lot of balls at one point, we could have worked both sides, sometimes even the left side a little more. It was more in that sense of making the athletes understand what we were trying to do.