Enderson explains Jonathan Lemos’ lineup and admits Botafogo’s second-half fall in Salvador

Jonathan Lemos it was the technician’s surprise Enderson Moreira in the lineup of Botafogo to face Vitória this Wednesday, in Salvador. The full-back, who had not acted since May, did not have a good performance and was replaced at half-time by the holder Daniel Borges in the 0-0 tie. At the press conference, the coach explained the option.

– Daniel played all the games with me, he is the player with the highest minute count since I arrived. Jonathan was injured, he recovered, he was fit and we trusted him a lot. We thought it would be interesting today to give this moment to Jonathan because of this Daniel sequel. It may be that soon we really need a card situation or some other problem. As we are playing four games in a very short period, it was necessary to take this action – said Enderson.

Watch the video below with Enderson’s response:

The Botafogo coach praised the team’s first time, but admitted the drop in production in the final stage.

We started the game well, we tried to control the actions mainly in the first half, we created in the opening 15 minutes with a stronger presence. In the second half we didn’t come back that well and after the sending-off it became another game, we need to concentrate in some aspects, defend well and in the end we managed to create a good rhythm. We always seek to win the game, that was our goal – analyzed Enderson, explaining his irritation in the technical area.

– It’s my way of working, we’re there all the time, guiding and charging the athletes. I think we lost a lot of balls at one point, we could have worked both sides, sometimes even the left side a little more. It was more in that sense of making the athletes understand what we were trying to do.