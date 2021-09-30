Energy crisis becomes a global problem and threatens post-pandemic economic recovery

SAO PAULO – For some months now, the lack of rain has increased the price of energy in Brazil, raising the country’s inflation and also affecting the sector’s shares on the Brazilian stock exchange. The scenario worsened to the point where a new tariff flag called “water scarcity” was created, which should be in effect until the end of April of next year. Even President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said that it is not possible to guarantee that there will be no blackouts. But, in recent days, it has become clear that the energy crisis is not a problem unique to Brazil.

In a few lines, manager Julius Baer’s chief economist summed up the succession of recent events. “Oil prices hitting highs in months, Europe facing record prices for energy and natural gas, the UK suffering from fuel shortages at gas stations, while China cuts power and closes factories,” wrote Norbert Rücker.

The economist speaks of a supply shock. He says the industry has rebounded too quickly from last year’s output slump, when it was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now straining the energy supply chain. O timing it couldn’t be worse. The energy crisis is already beginning to have some impact on the supply chain, precisely at a time that was supposed to be an economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs’ global head of commodities research, Jeff Curie, gave a controversial explanation for this scenario, saying the crisis is a result of a lack of investment in traditional energy sources such as gas and coal. “In many parts of the world, there was a lot of wind construction, a lot of solar energy construction. The new economy is overinvested, and the old economy is hungry,” he said.

China at the epicenter of the crisis

Bradesco BBI report, signed by Thiago Lofiego, cites Chinese government data that show a mismatch between supply and demand: while energy consumption in the country increased by 13.8% between January and August this year, generation grew by 11.3% , that is, at a slower pace.

Now in September, China has embarked on efforts to decarbonize the country’s economy, putting emissions reduction targets into practice. To do this, it intends to reduce energy consumption by 13.5% by 2025. More than half of the Chinese industry consumes energy based on coal. The cuts are affecting homes and closing factories. The growth forecasts for the Chinese economy this year are already being revised. Goldman Sachs reduced the expectation of Chinese GDP growth from 8.2% to 7.8%. Nomura followed suit, reducing the forecast from 8.2% to 7.7%.

“Over 70% of the steel industries in Jiangsu, China’s second largest steel producer, are being affected by rationing. […] And it is unlikely that the interruptions will be suspended before the second week of October”, says the Bradesco BBI report.

According to Mysteel consultancy, more than 80 steel companies in the country have suspended their activities. The cuts could reduce demand for iron ore and have pressured the price of the raw material in recent days.

Morgan Stanley calculates that the power cuts, if prolonged, could reduce China’s GDP in the fourth quarter of this year by up to one percentage point. “We estimate that cutting emissions could reduce crude steel production by up to 9% between September and December. Meanwhile, 7% of aluminum production was suspended and 29% of national cement production was affected”, says the bank’s report.

Read more: China’s energy crisis threatens another shock after Evergrande

Cascade effect

According to information from Reuters, some Apple and Tesla suppliers have suspended production at Chinese factories for a few days to comply with energy-saving policies. Outages come at a peak productive period for electronic goods, with Black Friday and holiday dates on the radar. The measure affects chip, circuit board and other component manufacturers.

“At first we were seeing a lack of chips here in Brazil for the manufacture of cars and now it may be that other things are lacking. The Chinese industry will be able to reduce the production of various components that it exports,” says Isabel Lemos, stock manager at Fator.

The power cut and the interruption of industries can also affect the performance of shares of Vale (VALE3), assesses Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP. “Iron ore ends up being a very important raw material for us, as it is closely related to the price of Vale, which is the stock with the highest position on the Ibovespa”, he explains.

In addition, there is a risk of an increase in global inflation. “If oil, natural gas and coal prices continue to rise, we will continue to see global inflation rising. Here in Brazil, consumption in general would be affected”, says Jennie Li.

Norbert Rücker, from Julius Baer, ​​believes that the emerging energy crisis is a short-term and transitory phenomenon, as he sees the current dynamics as characteristic at a time of peak economic cycle.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, predicts that China will adjust the pace of power cuts by the end of October, given the pressures of low economic growth. “Beijing will need to prevent a rapid deterioration in economic growth that could pose risks to the job market and the country’s social stability,” say the bank’s analysts.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related