Energy Crisis Makes Market ‘Sink’ on Global Inflation

Stock markets around the world fall with the worsening of the energy crisis — which does not only affect Brazil, although it happens for different reasons in other countries.

Meanwhile, with the prospect of oil on the rise, the financial market realizes that global inflation may not be transitory, as central banks have been asserting. This Tuesday (28), Brent oil, a global reference, surpassed US$ 80, reaching the highest value in three years.

The consequence of this scenario is the prospect of an increase in interest rates earlier than expected, which reduces the attractiveness of stock exchanges in relation to fixed-income securities, with effects mainly on technology stocks.

On Tuesday, the indices in Europe closed in falls above 2%, as the Dax of Germany (-2.09%), the CAC 40 of France (2.17%) and the Euro Stoxx 600, which represents shares European markets, which fell 2.56%, the biggest daily drop in two months. European tech stocks were down 4.8% and were also at their lowest level in two months.

In the United States, the mood of bad mood also affected the main stock exchanges, with the S&P closing the day with a low of 2.04% and the Nasdaq, which represents technology shares, retreating 2.83%.

The Brazilian stock market followed abroad and closed down 3.05%, in the second lowest score of the year, at 11,124 points. In the opposite direction, the Vix, the fear index, which measures market volatility, rose more than 23% in the early afternoon, reinforcing the rise in pessimism.

energy crisis spreads

The rates fall as signs increase that the energy crisis is not punctual and is hitting countries around the world, in a global movement.

In China, blackouts across the country paralyze factories, including suppliers to global companies like Apple and Tesla. Millions of homes are also affected. About 60% of the Chinese economy depends on coal, whose supply was hurt by the pandemic and a trade dispute with Australia, which affected imports.

The scenario made the risk rating agency of Goldman Sachs reduce, on Tuesday, its growth forecasts for China from 8.2% to 7.8%.

After the historic lows in the pandemic, natural gas accumulates high of 500% in 12 months in the European market. In the UK, the price rose 300% and 90% of gas stations dried up on Monday (27) with Britons rushing to refuel their vehicles.

With higher-than-expected demand for fuels and the delay in the oil chain to replenish supply, Goldman Sachs said a barrel of Brent oil could hit US$90 this year.

The rise reinforces the thesis of global slowdown and makes investors cautious.

In the United States, the combination of pressured inflation and soaring oil brought down the indices. The Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, was already signaling that it could start tapering off in November, given persistently high inflation. With oil hitting record levels, the market is now predicting an anticipation of tapering.

Ten-year US treasuries, treasuries, hit the highest level in months. These bonds are the most liquid bonds in the world and attract investors whenever the risk in the world increases, as is the case now.

Technology companies are the most affected by the rise in interest rates, which explains the sharpest drop in Nasdaq, and its effects on stocks of fintechs and startups, which also melted on the Brazilian stock exchange.

When calculating whether tech stocks are attractive for investment, analysts perform the so-called valuation, a calculation to estimate their future return. As these stocks are expected to generate revenue over the longer term, to estimate whether they are worth it today, analysts take into account the future interest rate, discounting that rate. Therefore, the higher the interest expectation, the more disadvantageous they become.

With the energy crisis affecting the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States, the two largest engines of the global economy are losing steam, with possible consequences for the entire economy.

Roberto Attuch Jr, CEO of OhmResearch, says investors should closely monitor the energy crisis and its impacts on global inflation, but remains constructive in its view. “We believe that there may be a slowdown, but we remain constructive with the global scenario. Oil at US$ 80 is not inconsistent with this scenario, the gas issue deserves attention, but the recovery of economies, with vaccination advancing, may still outweigh the risks”.

Attuch says, however, that in Brazil the situation is more complicated, as the election year approaches, when attention is turned to the presidential race. Meanwhile, “forecasts for economic growth have been getting worse, with a water crisis and inflation negatively surpassing expectations.”

energy crisis

Adriano Pires, founding partner of the Centro Brasileiros de Infraestrutura (Cbie), assesses that the global energy market is collapsing. According to him, the first reason is related to the breakdown of the oil chain with the pandemic. “Oil production does not have an on and off button, there is an operational inertia to recover supply after demand reacts. And the stoppage also delayed investments, which aggravates the situation even more”, he says.

The second point mentioned by Pires is the energy transition. With countries accelerating the diversification of their energy matrices, with an eye on ESG (concern with sustainable, social and governance criteria), the economies were held hostage to the climate. “Renewable energies are intermittent. The transition should have sought a structural shift in demand, not a reduction in supply.”

Pires concludes that with advances in vaccinations, the demand for energy tends to increase worldwide, so the crisis should not dissipate so quickly. The effects, according to the expert, must be felt even in politics. “Increases in energy costs tend to provoke immediate reactions from the population. That’s why the trend is for an increase in turmoil in the political scene.”