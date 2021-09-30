Erasmus’ lines are generated by ‘problem with women’

The controversial phrases of Erasmo, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) has drawn the public’s attention for being extremely sexist.

He has already declared his displeasure at seeing Aline Mineiro kissing other women and was confronted by her after a declaration about taking care of the cow in the confinement.

He even advised the actress on her pranks. “I think it was an inappropriate posture, you know? Out of respect for your boyfriend.”

Aline Ramos, columnist for splash, analyzed the behavior of the pawn.

Erasmus’ point is not ‘Was he or wasn’t he sexist?’ He is. It’s clear, in his essence, in his soul, that he has a serious problem with women

He has this problem. He already talked about Erika, that he already had a relationship, he already talked about Aline Mineiro horrible things about her. He’s already talked about Dayane and anyone who gives up he’s going to talk badly, yes.

And it’s not that he said bad things: ‘Ah, Aline Mineiro is annoying, she’s irritating’. No, these are very heavy things. Mainly I think with Aline, he got into the issue of her being with other women there, in her behavior at the party, when she drinks and is more relaxed with men. But he even went so far as to make homophobic statements.