Eternal life? Study raises the remote possibility of living forever

A study carried out by the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), in Switzerland, pointed out that human beings can live much longer than the average estimate of life, in addition to being possible to extend this index to a much higher level. Those responsible for the study emphasize that the material brings a more theoretical foundation and states that the chances of passing certain ages considered very advanced by human understanding are very remote.





05 Jul



29 Sep

The material, published and peer-reviewed in the journal Royal Society Open Science, studied the “supercentennials”, who are people who are over 100 years old and are still lucid and relatively healthy. The idea is that after a certain age the risk of death stabilizes at 50% to live or die. The research considers theIt is acceptable that humans can live to at least 130 years and it is implied that there is no limit to life expectancy.





“After the age of 110, a person can see the probability of living another year as the same chances of getting ‘heads or tails’ on the coin,” said the EPFL statistics professor and leader of the paper, Anthony Davison. Despite the 130-year estimate, no one seems to have reached that amount. According to Guinness, the oldest officially registered person is Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died at 122 years of age and 164 days of life.





Currently, the oldest person in the world, also according to Guinness, is Japanese Kane Tanaka, with 118 years and 270 days of life. “Even if you reach 110, your chances of surviving to 130 are one in a million. It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty unlikely,” adds Anthony Davison.