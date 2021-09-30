Evergrande misses payment deadline, and some investors receive partial value

the chinese everlarge it failed to pay interest on offshore bonds that had expired the day before, two bondholders said, the second time in a week that it failed to meet obligations. However, the company made a partial payment to some domestic investors on Thursday (30).

The developer, which has a debt of US$ 305 billion, should have paid on Wednesday (29) interest of US$ 47.5 million on its title in dollars March 2024, after missing the deadline to pay $83.5 million in coupons last Thursday (23).

With liabilities equivalent to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) gives China, Evergrande has raised fears that its problems could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though concerns eased after the local central bank pledged to protect borrowers’ interests.

Some Evergrande offshore bondholders did not receive interest payments or any communication until late Wednesday, said people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A spokesman for Evergrande did not comment immediately. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told investors what it plans to do about the expired coupon.

The developer’s approach to international investors, however, contrasts with the way the company is managing its onshore liabilities.

Evergrande said on Thursday that its wealth management unit has made a 10 percent refund of wealth management products, which are largely owned by domestic investors, due Sept. 30.

Payment has been made and the relevant funds have been issued to investor accounts, Evergrande said in a notice on its website. The company did not specify how much money was paid.

The company, which has nearly $20 billion in offshore debt, faces deadlines for dollar-denominated coupon payments totaling $162.4 million next month.