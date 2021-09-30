Evergrande to sell stake in bank to state-owned company

Chinese real estate developer Evergrande, which is facing a severe financial crisis, said today in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it will sell a stake of around 20% in Shengjing Bank, a financial institution, to Shenyang Finance.

Currently, Evergrande owns 34.5% of the bank’s shares, a slice that will drop to just under 15% if the transaction is completed.

The buyer is a state-owned company in the industrial investment, capital and asset management sector controlled by the government of the city of Shenyang, the largest in Liaoning province, in northeast China.

The agreement provides that Evergrande will receive 5.70 yuan per share, which will total 9.993 billion yuan, or approximately R$8.2 billion.

The proceeds from the sale, however, will only be applied to the payment of the developer’s liabilities with Shengjing, as required by the bank, according to the statement. The amount of these liabilities is not reported.

Payment will be made upon fulfillment of conditions precedent, such as approval of the transaction by the board of Shengjing Bank and Chinese regulators.

Shengjing Bank was created in 1997, and works with loans and deposits for companies and individuals, in addition to operating in the Chinese capital market. In the first half of the year, it had a profit of 1.064 billion yuan, equivalent to US$ 161.67 million (R$ 876.3 million).

According to Evergrande, the company’s liquidity crisis adversely affected Shengjing.

“The entry of the buyer, a state-owned company, will help stabilize Shengjing Bank’s operations and, at the same time, will help to increase and maintain the value of the 14.75% stake that the company will keep in the bank,” says the developer .

Evergrande faces a severe financial crisis as Beijing tightens its grip on real estate speculation. The company has more than $300 billion in liabilities, including debt, undelivered real estate and bond issues.

The market has been monitoring the company’s liquidity situation in view of the fear that an eventual bankruptcy or default by the developer will have systemic effects in the second largest global economy and also in the rest of the world.

Last week, the company failed to pay interest on a bond issue in dollars. One of its subsidiaries, however, managed to make a deal with creditors to pay the interest on a bond issue made in China.

Fitch reduced to “C” (near default) the foreign currency credit rating of Evergrande and its subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate and Tianji Holding. The previous note was “CC”.