Everson reports ‘mourning’ in the Atltico locker room and the Brazilian crosshairs: ‘Dream’

The atmosphere in the Atltico locker room after the elimination for Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Libertadores this Tuesday was one of the worst. According to goalkeeper Everson, the atmosphere was one of ‘mourning’ between players, members of the technical committee and directors. The archer, however, talks about ‘picking up the pieces’ and fighting for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. “First, to learn from what we did wrong in this last game, to know how to escape as much as possible from that bad weather, the wake, that was in the dressing room after the game. Not only us players, like the entire technical committee, the board, the president present There. It was a very bad night, hard to sleep. Unfortunately, we ended up with this elimination,” he said.

Atltico was eliminated by Palmeiras with a 1-1 draw in Mineiro. In the first game, the teams were 0-0 at Allianz Parque. The São Paulo team advanced based on the criterion of the number of goals scored away from home. After the fall, the players from Alvinegro were applauded by the fans.

“We practically had a mourning in the dressing room, it was really bad. It’s hard to be eliminated the way we were eliminated, as one of the best teams in the competition in numbers, in wins, in goals conceded. Really, very difficult,” continued Everson.

“But yesterday (Wednesday) was a day for us to pick up the pieces and talk amongst ourselves, players. It was not a happy day at Atltico, in Galo City. It was a day to pick up the pieces, lick the wounds, if close and review the entire year we’ve been having. a good year,” he said.

