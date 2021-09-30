Everson reports ‘mourning’ in the Atltico locker room and the Brazilian crosshairs: ‘Dream’

The atmosphere in the Atltico locker room after the elimination for Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Libertadores this Tuesday was one of the worst. According to goalkeeper Everson, the atmosphere was one of ‘mourning’ between players, members of the technical committee and directors. The archer, however, talks about ‘picking up the pieces’ and fighting for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. “First, to learn from what we did wrong in this last game, to know how to escape as much as possible from that bad weather, the wake, that was in the dressing room after the game. Not only us players, like the entire technical committee, the board, the president present There. It was a very bad night, hard to sleep. Unfortunately, we ended up with this elimination,” he said.

Atltico was eliminated by Palmeiras with a 1-1 draw in Mineiro. In the first game, the teams were 0-0 at Allianz Parque. The São Paulo team advanced based on the criterion of the number of goals scored away from home. After the fall, the players from Alvinegro were applauded by the fans.

“We practically had a mourning in the dressing room, it was really bad. It’s hard to be eliminated the way we were eliminated, as one of the best teams in the competition in numbers, in wins, in goals conceded. Really, very difficult,” continued Everson.

“But yesterday (Wednesday) was a day for us to pick up the pieces and talk amongst ourselves, players. It was not a happy day at Atltico, in Galo City. It was a day to pick up the pieces, lick the wounds, if close and review the entire year we’ve been having. a good year,” he said.

a really good year. Minas Gerais champion, Atltico leads Serie A and will face Fortaleza in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The team has been undefeated for 13 games, considering all competitions. In the Brazilian, even greater invincibility: 14 matches.

“In the Brazilian Championship, the last defeat we had was against Santos, which I don’t even remember, if I’m not mistaken, it was three months ago. And our last defeat was against Bahia in a knockout match, similar to the of Libertadores, in which we had an advantage at home, we lost a game (away) and we consolidated the classification”, added Everson.

Now, Atltico concentrates energies on the Brazilian. The team from Alvinegro hosts Internacional this Saturday, in a game of the 23rd round. The ball rolls at 9 pm, in Mineiro.

“So, we picked up the pieces. Today (Thursday) a day to work, focus on the Internacional team and in these last two months, two and a half months we have work and games so that we can do these two months with the same regularity, the same good work and effort that we have been doing since the beginning of the year to consolidate it with titles,” he said.

“We’re going to have the support of our fans now. Their dream, you can be sure, is our dream too, which is to win great titles at the Atltico, especially at the Brazilian Nationals,” he added.