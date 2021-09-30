Ex-BBB Manu Gavassi tells the story behind his new music and thrills the web

Top Stories Today’s matches: check out this Thursday’s live football roster (09/30)

This Tuesday (29), Manu Gavassi used his social networks to share with all his followers the story about his newest song, Catarina. The speeches of the ex-BBB and the singer moved the web.

Manu Gavassi started her post by explaining that, in January of that year, she was alone at home humming a melody on the guitar when out of nowhere a whole song came into her mind.

“It started with ‘Catarina’ and from then on I understood that it was a gift for the coolest gift I’ve ever gotten: my sister. I sent her a recording as a birthday present on January 23rd. I had no intention of releasing it because it wasn’t part of what I thought was expected of my career at the time. But I was so happy to have written it and she was so thrilled to hear it.”, shot.

Manu Gavassi also confessed that it was there that she understood that she was boycotting herself. After all, according to the ex-BBB, music is music, art is art, feeling is feeling.

The ex-BBB, too, even stated that there is no category in art that does not fit: “When did I lose so much of myself? I do not know. All I know is that I always find my way back to you, Catarina. Love you”.

Check out the full post made by Manu Gavassi in his full Instagram feed below.

