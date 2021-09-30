Ex-husband accuses Andressa Urach of prostituting herself pregnant

After Andressa Urach revealed that he will go back to work as “Imola”, his war name in the prostitution club, Thiago Lopes, the model’s ex-husband used Instagram stories to question the model’s recent statements, who announced she was returning to her old life. The famous made it explicit that she will return to making programs.

Thiago accused her ex of resuming her work as a prostitute while pregnant with Leon, a result of the now ex-relationship, and questioned the artist’s decision: “I’m praying for my son,” he wrote.

“What kind of person in their right mind goes back to prostitution pregnant? What kind of person goes back to smoking when the fetus is fully formed? I’m praying and fasting for my son’s life,” Lopes wrote in Instagram Stories.

According to employees of the Gruta Azul nightclub, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Andressa Urach was there last Tuesday, September 28th. The Gaucho nightclub is known for being a center of prostitution. On the club’s official Instagram profile, a welcome message was posted, confirming her return.

BARBS FOR ALL SIDES

The public discussion between them began on September 24th, when Andressa Urach announced their separation after nine months of union. Days later, the model accused her former lover of betrayal and financial abandonment.

“He even humiliated me saying he was going to help me with a little money. Knowing that I couldn’t support myself”, she said, posting a supposed screenshot of her conversation with Lopes on WhatsApp.

On your Instagram profile, Thiago Lopes she stated that her ex-partner is upset and denied the betrayal: “Andressa is upset. I never betrayed her. God have mercy on the mother of my child,” he said.

On the respective social networks, both Andressa Urach how much Thiago Lopes deleted the photos in which they appear together.

Photomontage: Instagram Reproduction

ANDRESSA URACH DOESN’T WANT TO KNOW ANY MORE ABOUT CHURCHES

Andressa Urach is going through a whirlwind of emotions. After announcing the end of marriage with Thiago Lopes and still revealing interaction in a psychiatric clinic, the model returned to social networks this Tuesday, September 28th.

To begin with, Andressa thanked the affection and support she has received from her fans. Then she ended up showing that she is discredited in the church.

“Guys, I receive many loving messages from people who pray for me and I thank them. But, I learned one thing, we don’t need a church to seek God, close the door of your room and talk to him, open the bible and he answers you. I’ve already visited some churches and even found some to be good. But honestly? I don’t like churches anymore, for me they are just a CNPJ”, he said.

ANDRESSA URACH AND MENTAL HEALTH

Andressa Urach vented last Tuesday, September 21, about her mental health and revealed that she has been going through a difficult time. The 33-year-old model is pregnant with another boy who will be named Leon, the result of her marriage to Thiago Lopes.

“I have a disease called borderline personality disorder, also called borderline personality disorder,” he said. “Believe me, it’s not easy being me, and it’s even harder for my family. I’m going through a very delicate phase, I’m struggling with myself, but soon I’ll be fine. Pray for me!” asked the blonde.

The borderline, according to studies, has as symptoms a diffuse pattern in interpersonal relationships, self-image and affection, accompanied by impulsiveness in different contexts and emotional instability.

