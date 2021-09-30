ex-Liverpool surprises by pointing out the best in football today

In recent years Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d’Or awards and, by many, are considered “untouchables”. However, for the former attacker of the Liverpool Dean Saunders, the position of the best in the world today in football does not belong to the Portuguese or the Argentine, but to another less famous player.

In an interview with the newspaper “Talk Sport”, from the United Kingdom, Saunders was all praise for the shirt 11 of the Reds Mohammed Salah. The former athlete praised the good form of the Egyptian, who scored eight goals in eight games played so far by Liverpool this season, and also with two assists.

“Right now, who is better than him [Salah]?…Eight goals in eight games playing on the right, he is not playing in the middle. He seems unstoppable,” began by saying Saunders.

“There’s Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, isolated, but at the moment they are not doing as well as Salah,” he continued.

Still questioned whether he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo or Salah, the former striker did not hesitate.

“Right now, Salah. It’s easy to say Ronaldo, but now it looks like Salah is going to score every week.”

Regarding the numbers for the current season, the Egyptian is in fact ahead of CR7 and Messi. Since returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese has played five games and scored five goals. The Argentine, on the other hand, only hit the net once in four matches for PSG.