Exclusive. Rogério Caboclo’s messages with the head of the CBF Ethics Commission

Messages obtained by the column show the head of the institution’s Ethics Committee, Carlos Renato Ferreira, stating that he would send Rogério Caboclo, retired president of the CBF, the budget for a consulting service to enable the CBF to be authorized by the Ministry of Education to create an university.

The messages are in the history of conversations between Caboclo and Azevedo Ferreira in February and were kept by Caboclo as evidence against Ferreira.

“AND. PRESIDENT and dear friend, good morning. Are you okay? CBF University in evolution. I’ll have a budget soon. Abs”, wrote Azevedo Ferreira, through a messaging application.

Caboclo responded by stating that the matter should go through the institution’s human resources department: “Dear friend, it would be important to involve the CBF Academy, which takes care of our educational area, to monitor this. Marco Dalpozzo, HR director, is responsible. Thank you, big hug”.

Retired judge, Carlos Ferreira is a partner at Warde Advogados. He has been the president of the CBF Ethics Committee for five years, since the institution’s creation. The nomination for the position came from Marco Polo Del Nero, with whom he has been a friend for decades.

The messages also show the head of the ethics committee asking his daughter for a ticket to the Libertadores final in Maracanã on January 30, even after publicly criticizing the receipt of tickets for games.

“AND. President and dear friend, good afternoon. Very grateful for the honorable and playful invitation. I accept and I will be present. ‘Ex corde’”, sent Ferreira to Caboclo.

Next, Ferreira asked if CBF could also arrange tickets for his daughter: “Would there be a possibility of extending the invitation to her?”, he said, on January 22nd.

Caboclo responded to the request, and Ferreira thanked him for the tickets, after the game:

“Friend President, good night. Thank you very much for the pleasant invitation. We really appreciate it. The champion is not Palmeiras, but you”, said Ferreira.