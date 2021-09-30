Expelled from ‘A Fazenda’, Nego do Borel declares he supports Dayane Mello in a field against Bil, Gui Araújo and Mussunzinho

After being expelled from Record’s “A Fazenda 13”, accused of having allegedly sexually abused model Dayane Mello in confinement, during the early morning of Saturday (25/9), Nego do Borel declared that he was rooting for her in the farm formed on Monday. fair. In his Instagram stories, the singer, who is at home in Rio de Janeiro, begged his followers and fans to let the girl stay on the show.

“My vote belongs to Day. Please, whoever really likes me, vote for her to stay. She deserves it,” he wrote, hoping that Gui Araújo will be eliminated.

The singer even posted a photo this Wednesday on Instagram with the following message:

“Turn around and make them ask you why you still smile,” he wrote.

understand the case

After a party in “A Fazenda”, Dayane Mello went to bed with Nego do Borel and caused concern among the pedestrians. MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco called the singer’s attention not to act without the model being aware of “not causing problems”. The model was so drunk that she couldn’t even change her clothes on her own.

At another moment, under the quilt, it is possible to hear in the images the model requested for the singer to stop. Rico Melquiades spotted Nego do Borel hiding in the quilt. He then pulled the fabric playfully and yelled that the funkeiro was too excited about Dayane. Nego do Borel said he wasn’t relating to the person under the quilt. “Stop, stop, stop,” warned MC Gui. “So as not to give a problem, get her out of there,” asked Solange Gomes.

As a result, the camera on the streaming platform of “A Fazenda 2021” turned to a corner of the room where it was no longer possible to see Nego do Borel’s bed.

Civil Police opens investigation

The Civil Police opened an inquiry this Saturday, the 25th, to investigate Nego do Borel on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello. The victim’s lawyer registered the occurrence at the Itapecerica da Serra police station, in the interior of São Paulo, and presented the images to be analyzed. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat confirmed the information to EXTRA.

“The case was registered by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work,” added the SSP, in a statement.

Nego do Borel’s investigation on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello gained international repercussion, mainly in Italy. In the country, the model became famous after being one of the finalists of “Grande Fratello VIP”, the Italian version of “Big Brother”.

The defense of Nego do Borel

After the elimination of the singer from “A Fazenda”, the artist’s team made a request for fans of the reality show not to judge the case only by clippings on the internet.

“The press office of singer Nego do Borel officially informs the singer’s departure from ‘A Fazenda.’ have more details. We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet”, says the note sent.

Singer Nego do Borel posted a video on his profile on a social network early this Sunday night commenting on his expulsion from the reality show “A Fazenda”, on Record TV. In the recording, posted at 6:20 pm and which in three hours, garnered more than 2 million views and more than 55,000 comments, the artist says he is innocent and has been called a “bad guy” by friends and on social networks and has even threaten to take his own life:

— I slept next to someone, yes, drunk. I was wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. That wasn’t from there, there was already a story. You can see that after the night, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again. I do not understand. I’m going to end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate, I’m being called a bandit. Friends abandoned me, they didn’t want to listen to me.