Expo Dubai discloses details about the Sustainability Pavilion, a highlight of the event

Delayed by a year by Covid-19, Expo Dubai 2020 has started to publicize a preview of the event, which will officially open in October. Despite the pandemic, the world convention is expected to bring together more than 190 countries presenting innovations on sustainability, mobility and opportunities.

The Sustainability Pavilion will be a centerpiece of the event. Called “Earth”, the building generates fresh water from the surrounding air humidity. The 130 meter wide roof canopy and surrounding structures of the “Energy Tree” are equipped with more than 1,000 solar panels, which will provide some of the energy needed to host the large event.

“We are trying to show that humanity can build buildings that live in harmony with the environment around them, that are able to harness the resources around them, be it sun or water,” explains John Bull, director of the Sustainability Pavilion.

“Even in this environment, which is a little dry, we can still get enough water for the building to be self-sufficient.” This pavilion is the first of the Expo’s structures to be completed. Until April 10th, residents and visitors will have an inside view, where a series of interactive experiences aim to help people understand their impact on the environment.

“Through these immersive and interactive experiences, this is how we can really connect with people. That’s how you start conversations that matter, rather than just providing information,” says Bull.

The Expo will run from October 2021 to the end of March 2022. By the end of the event, the Sustainability Pavilion will be part of a science center in District 2020 – a new residential and commercial development built on the site of Expo Dubai.

