F1 ends mystery and announces the debut of the Qatar GP for November

AS NORRIS AT THE F1 RUSSIA GP REMEMBERED BARRICHELLO AT THE GERMANY 2000 GP

Formula 1 ended the mystery and finally confirmed the replacement race for the canceled Australian GP. This is the GP of Qatar, in Losail, which will be held on November 21 and is due to be the second to last stage of the 2021 World Cup, preceding the competitions in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, which close the championship. The announcement was made early this Thursday morning (28). The agreement announced by Formula 1, however, has much more than just that: Qatar will be part of the grid on a regular basis from 2023 and for ten years.

A 5,380km, 16-corner circuit, Losail is best known for hosting MotoGP stages since 2004, traditionally opening the World Cup calendar. The complex has also hosted World Superbike and WTCC competitions. What the F1 statement says, however, is that Losail is a palliative for this season. Discussions about the home of F1 in the country after the new agreement, in 2023, is still a mystery.

MotoGP has been racing at Losail for years (Photo: Michelin)

“There is a strong desire from Qatar to reach out to Formula 1 and, in the course of this process, the vision for a long-term partnership was discussed and agreed over a period of ten years,” F1 said in a statement.

“The step taken from helping F1 in 2021 to a long-term strategy was short and simple, and F1’s vision of being a demonstration for Qatar after the 2022 World Cup was the driving force behind this long agreement” , he stated.

“As part of this long-term agreement, discussions will continue in relation to the GP’s headquarters from 2023, with details to be informed at another time,” he concluded.

“We are very happy to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the long term from 2023 onwards”, said Stefano Domenicali, F1’s executive director. “The Federation of Motorsports and Motorcycling of Qatar and the local authorities were incredible and moved with enormous speed to guarantee the race this season in Losail, famous for hosting MotoGP”, he continued.

“We showed that we continue to adapt and there is great interest in our sport, in addition to the desire from various places to have a GP. The enormous effort of all the teams, F1 and FIA made it possible to deliver a calendar of 22 races, something we can be proud of and very impressive during a challenging year”, he concluded.

President of the local federation, which promoted the race, Abdulrahman Al-Mannai was the one who gave the word Qatari to the announcement.

“It’s a very special day for Qatar’s motor sport and the national ambition of hosting major events. I am very proud to be able to welcome Formula 1 in this way, taking a stand and hosting the event with such a short window of time and also closing a long-term deal with F1”, he said.

“The agreement excites us and shows that Qatar will be home to F1 and MotoGP over the next decade, the two biggest events in the world of motor sport. We have a history in motorsport that we are proud of, and this is the next step. Qatar will be a big step for F1 and we are looking forward to welcoming drivers, teams, press and fans soon”, he concluded.

The Australian GP had its cancellation announced in July due to difficulties in entering the country and the obligation of a 14-day quarantine for every passenger arriving in the country. F1 even analyzed the possibility of holding a second race in the United States to leave the championship with 22 stages, but the Qatar circuit became the best option for logistical reasons, since the following stages will also take place in the Middle East.

Check out the remaining Formula 1 calendar for 2021:

16 10/10 GP OF TURKEY ISTANBUL PARK 17 10/24 GP OF THE UNITED STATES CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS 18 11/7 MEXICO CITY GP HERMANOS-RODRIGUEZ 19 11/14 GP OF SAO PAULO INTERLAGOS 20 11/21 GP OF QATAR LOSAIL 21 5/12 GP OF SAUDI ARABIA JEDAH 22 12/12 GP OF ABU DHABI YAS MARINA