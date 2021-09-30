Famous people bet on fashionista looks to watch trendy fashion show in Paris – Vogue

+



Famous people bet on fashionista looks to watch trendy fashion show in Paris (Photo: Reproduction)

A team of Brazilian women was summoned to accompany Balmain’s fashion show this Wednesday afternoon (29.09) at the Paris Fashion Week. With fashionista looks inspired by the brand’s urban style, famous as Taís Araujo, Sabrina Sato, Sasha and Bruna Marquezine have closely checked the brand’s new collection.

Thai Araujo came up with the shorter strands when accompanying the parade. She innovated in the look by investing in a very short lace (wig) making her look even more elegant!

Isis Valverde landed in Paris a few days earlier to enjoy the city. She took advantage of her free time to visit some famous spots and take pictures. The actress even posed in a denim jacket with the phrase: “I love Paris” — in French, of course.

Isis Valverde, Sabrina Sato and Fernanda Motta (Photo: Disclosure)

Sasha (Photo: Reproduction)

Sabrina Sato (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Isis Valverde (Photo: Nathalie Billio / Disclosure)

Sabrina Sato arrived in France yesterday and made some videos on Instagram alongside beauty artists Rodrigo Costa and Henrique Martins. She also filmed the luxury suite where she is staying.

Already Sasha took advantage of the country’s romanticism to visit the Eiffel Tower alongside her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo. In a photo at the most famous tourist spot in the world, she even declared (in French): “I love you”.

Simaria (Photo: Disclosure/ @joaoalmeidac)

Sabrina Sato (Photo: Disclosure/ @viegasjoao)

Sasha and João Figueiredo (Photo: Iude Richele / Reproduction / Instagram Hugo Gloss)

Taís Araujo (Photo: Iude Richele / Disclosure)

Isis Valverde (Photo: Nathalie Billio / Disclosure)

Bruna Marquezine is also in paris. She stayed at the luxurious hotel Plaza Athénée and chose fashionista looks from Saint Laurent to walk around. The actress opted for more cultural fun when visiting an exhibition.

Other Brazilians are also in France for the fashion week, like Juliana Paes, Lala Rudge, Lele Saddi, Thassia Naves, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jade Picon, Silvia Braz, Fernanda Motta, Lala Noleto, Helena Lunardelli and Celina Locks.

Thássia Naves (Photo: Leo Farias / Disclosure )