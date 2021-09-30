Famous people who attracted attention by volume

Whether with pants, shorts or swim trunks, there’s no denying it: “volume” has become a topic discussed when photos of famous people are a hit with fans. There are several celebrities who received jokes about the subject after images circulated on social networks.

Singers, actors and athletes, such as French soccer player Kylian Mbappé, went viral on social networks because of the “size of the package”, making the cases always remembered by the public.

Mbappé

After PSG’s victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, a photo of the French team’s attacking trio caught the public’s attention. And it wasn’t because of Neymar or Messi.

Fans noticed the “volume” of Mbappé’s shorts at the time of registration and joked about the image. The photo quickly went viral on social media.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé after PSG’s Champions League victory over City Image: Instagram

Ze Neto

The photos published by singer Zé Neto always stand out for their “volume”, especially when the member of the duo with Cristiano poses in swim trunks on the beach.

The last time the artist’s images went viral was in August, when he spent his vacation in Cancun, Mexico. “Next time I’ll have to take a picture from behind (laughs),” he joked in an interview with UOL.

In September 2020, a publication by the artist was taken down by Instagram as being considered inappropriate content.

Zé Neto and his wife, Natália Toscano Image: Instagram

Jonas Sulzbach

The images published by Jonas Sulzbach, participant of “BBB 21” and boyfriend of Mari Gonzalez, are also popular with fans.

In addition to training performed, Jonas also usually post records of trips to beaches or records dives in the pool. As soon as he joined the BBB, a video leaked of him masturbating, earning him the nickname “Jonas 22cm”.

Former BBC Jonas Sulzbach Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Thiago Martins

The 32-year-old actor also stood out in many posts on social media because of the “content” in the shorts or swim trunks used. Thiago Martins also drew attention in scenes from soap operas in which he acted, such as “Flor do Caribe”.

In November 2020, a click of a show in which the artist sang was praised on social media. “What volume is this?” asked one of the followers.

The actor Thiago Martins Image: Reproduction/Instagram

James Piquilo

Participant of “A Fazenda 13”, Tiago Piquilo attracts attention even before entering the reality. The singer underwent surgery to increase the size of his penis and raised doubts from fans about the result.

A member of the sertaneja duo with Hugo, Tiago was praised for taking a bath during his participation in the program. “The surgery worked,” commented Twitter followers.

2021 Farm: Tiago Piquilo takes a bath in his swim trunks and fans approve surgery Image: Playback/Playplus

Caio Blat

In March 2020, Caio Blat’s swim trunks went viral at Carnival. The image was shared by his girlfriend, also actress Luisa Arraes.

“He forgot the rest of the cop costume, because he only took the baton,” joked one of the followers. “It’s for the trip,” said another.

Since then, the “suitcase” of Caio Blat, 41, has been noticed in his posts on social networks.

Caio Blat and Luisa Arraes during the 2020 carnival Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Nick Jonas

Famous member of the “Jonas Brothers”, singer Nick Jonas caught the public’s attention because of a promotion in January this year in which he appears accompanied by fellow artist Liam Payne.

By the way, the “volume” is a subject that excites the 29-year-old musician. In 2014, he participated in a game in which he recognized famous people just by looking at the “suitcase”.

Leo Santana

Singer Léo Santana also draws attention constantly due to posts on social networks, especially when he poses with tight pants — it’s not just because of his height and strength that he can be called Giant.

At 33 years of age, the artist has received praise even in a post that appeared with leather pants made in March of this year. “I don’t have structure,” said one of the fans.

The singer Leo Santana Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Caio Castro

Caio Castro’s “volume” became the subject of a scene shown in the soap opera “Novo Mundo”. The actor played the protagonist Dom Pedro I and used to appear wearing tight pants.

Now a racing driver, Grazi Massafera’s ex-boyfriend also receives praise for the “play” on social networks.

brand new

The participant of “Rio Shore” became the subject when he participated in Acapulco’s version of the reality show by showing how he came into the world.

“Suddenly my mouth watered. I knew I wasn’t fooled by the size of the package,” said participant Diana.