Farm 13: Nego do Borel sends indirect out of the program

Borel he returned to social media on Wednesday, September 29, and posted a professional photo on his Instagram, with a caption that could be taken as an indirect. The post says “Turn around and make them ask you why you still smile.”

Nego do Borel was expelled from Fazenda 13 after spending a night with Dayane Mello, who was drunk and couldn’t remember anything the next day. Netizens accused him of harassment and pressured RecordTV to expel the funk player from the program.

NEGO DO BOREL DEFENDS

A few days ago, dissatisfied with his expulsion from A Fazenda 13 for suspected abuse against Dayane Mello, Nego do Borel published a video with his version of the facts. The material was posted to their feed with the caption “Once again wronged, Once again I have no voice!

See the full testimony of Nego do Borel:

“Once again wronged and once again I have no voice. I came here to clarify some things that are happening. I’ll start with what was going on out here before the reality show. During these months I have been accused of several things. As well as the fact that I have a rifle in my house and the police found the paintball one. I was accused of passing on a disease, HPV, I took all the exams, embarrassment, I never had any disease and I don’t. I was accused of having two million in my house, police came here and asked for 420,000 in cash. The police released it because we proved that the money is legal. I was accused of being a racist. Me? I come from the favela, I’m black, my black friends, my black family… I don’t even have arguments for that. All these things that I’ve been accused of and proving the opposite along with the police have had no value. People are still judging me. My voice is worthless. Today I see racism wide open”.

“I joined the reality show and there’s a little person that I don’t know why doesn’t follow her life, raises agendas talking about my name… And whenever I touch on these issues that we live back there, I touch them to justify and explain myself. I’m not attacking, saying what person is this or that. It is in the hands of the police and justice. I don’t know what happens when the person keeps touching my name all the time”.

“Until now I didn’t understand why I’m here in my house. I met Day, a wonderful, kind, friendly person, we ended up getting involved and liking each other and what happened happened. So far I couldn’t understand if it was because Dayane slept with me in the state she was in. First, I want to ask for forgiveness to my mother, grandmother and my aunts, who are women. I didn’t see evil. You can see that when she says ‘no’, I go to sleep and don’t do anything else. We don’t have sex. I don’t force anything, I just went to sleep. I did not do nothing. I loved sleeping with her.”

“I WILL END UP TAKING MY LIFE”

I’m out, but I’m sad. I don’t know what I say anymore. My word doesn’t matter. I slept next to a drunk person. I was wanting to be with her and she was wanting to be with me. That wasn’t from there, it already had a story. After all that, the night we slept together, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again, we stay together, hugging. I do not understand. I’ll end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing. Friends have drifted away, women don’t come close to me…”.

"I'm not a saint. I have my problems and I'm taking care of myself. I'm an explosive, intensive, impatient guy… I'm taking care of it. I have to have some defect, it can't be perfect. I'm struggling to prove my innocence. If I was a criminal, I was supposed to be arrested. Let's believe the police. I do not know what else to do. I don't know what I do with my life anymore. Cowardice what they're doing to me. You will end up taking my life. I'm depressed, bad and very broken. I'm not a monster, I'm not a rapist."

“Brother, I’m going to end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing. I’m being branded as a bandit. Man, I never stole. There are so many people doing so much evil out there. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate. Why is that, bro?”

“If I were a bad guy, [por] everything I was accused of was for me to be arrested. And I’m here at home, suffering a pre-judgment from the internet guys in Brazil. Let’s wait for the police to find out. I left a reality show that I became friends with. I was happy. One more thing I missed. I don’t know what I do with my life anymore. That’s racism in the face of society. Is it because I’m black? Why am I a funkeiro? Why…”.

In Story Nego also published a video with his mother, Roseli, showing that life goes on after so many conflicts. He also wrote “happy” to be home. The funkeiro’s mother also insisted on ensuring that “there was no abuse” and stated that the network took the singer off the reality show because she was “threatened to lose sponsors”.

A TROUBLED PATH ON THE FARM

Nego do Borel's passage was far from easy, but the singer's situation became chaotic after the party on Friday, September 24th. After spending a good deal of time together and taking them all, the model lay down beside the singer and they began to exchange caresses. Some participants in the reality show tried to separate the couple, claiming that the situation could cause problems for Nego, but neither of the two accepted the advice of their partners. The images captured by pay per view ended up on social networks and showed Dayane asking Nego do Borel to stop the attacks.

After a day of turmoil, investigations and even Civil Police at the headquarters of the Farm, Nego do Borel was expelled on Saturday night, the 25th.

NEGO DO BOREL ASKS FOR TWISTED BY DAYANE

Expelled from the reality show on Saturday, September 25, on accusations of sexual abuse against Dayane Mello, Nego do Borel used social networks to ask for support for the model, who was nominated for the farm and on Wednesday, 29, enters the fight for farmer’s hat. If she doesn’t win the race, which will be disputed with Bil and Gui Araújo, she will be in the field with Mussunzinho and the other pawn who loses the dynamic. The funkeiro from Rio used the stories to opine about who should stay and who should leave the rural reality.

“Let’s go Day! Let’s Go Mussunzinho, Let’s Go Bil and Fora Gui Araújo”, wrote the artist.

At home, Nego watched the program and melted every time Dayane Mello appeared in the video. He reinforced the request for the model with whom he was involved in the game, to remain in the dispute.

“I want to order here, my vote is for Day, please. The same 47% of votes I had in the countryside, who really likes me, if she goes to the countryside, vote for her to stay, please. Do it for me, she deserves it!”, wrote Nego do Borel.

