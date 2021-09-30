Fátima Bernardes undergoes shoulder arthroscopy; understand the procedure – 09/29/2021

According to a statement from TV Globo, Fátima Bernardes will be away from the Meeting.

In October, the presenter will undergo surgery called arthroscopy to recover a tendon in her shoulder and will be out of the program for approximately four weeks. During this period, she will be replaced by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, according to the station’s statement.

Arthroscopy, explains orthopedist Alexandre Stivanin, a doctor at the Hospital Samaritano, is a small incision through which a device similar to a camera is taken and micro tweezers are placed through another small hole, the size of a pen. The goal is to perform repair surgery inside the joint without having to open it. “This greatly favors rehabilitation and recovery, as the method is much less aggressive.”

When is arthroscopy indicated?

Shoulder arthroscopy is indicated in several cases, from rotator cuff injuries, or when the shoulder “gets out of place”, that is, when the patient suffers from constant instability in the region. “It is also recommended when the shoulder has capsulitis, that is, when it is ‘frozen’ without movement, where through arthroscopy we fill it with a liquid so that it can gain movement”, adds Stivanin.

Does the surgery have risks?

Arthroscopy offers a low risk, with little bleeding. “What may happen is that we need a larger incision or there may be an extravasation of fluid from the joint, causing greater swelling in the region. There is also a risk that at the time of plexus (nerve) anesthesia, there may be a temporary local problem”, says the doctor.

How is the post-surgery recovery?

Recovery depends on the type of injury. If it is an instability, the orthopedist explains, a sling is used for one or two weeks and with physiotherapy it gradually gains movement.

“If it’s a cuff injury, recovery takes a little longer, as we have to wait for the tendon to ‘stick’ to the bone and then start gaining movement.”