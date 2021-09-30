Faustão misses the launch of his own program on Band, says columnist – Zoeira

The host Faust Silva did not attend the launch of the program itself on Band, this Thursday morning (30). According to information in the Leo Dias column, the reason for not going to the “new house” event was because of contractual issues with the TV Globo.

The station, headquartered in São Paulo, held an event to launch the new 2022 program schedule. Faustão’s program is one of the Band’s big bets for the next year.

“Unfortunately, Faustão can’t be present in this video for contractual reasons, but I’m here representing the professionals who are in this house, Rede Bandeirantes, which is enabling us to build this project,” said Cris Gomes, Fausto Silva’s general director.

Exit from Globo

In January 2021, TV Globo confirmed the end of the partnership between the station and Fausto Silva, 70. The presenter spent 32 years on Sundays at the station.

“Given the presenter’s decision to end his journey ahead of weekly programs, it is only TV Globo’s duty to respect and applaud the story he built,” said the Rio station.