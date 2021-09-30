Faustão teams in the Band work up to 16 hours a day – 09/30/2021

The team that will be part of “Faustão na Band”, the name of Fausto Silva’s new show that will debut in 2022, is already working hard for the debut.

Divided, two teams have been working up to 16 hours a day exclusively on production.

A part of the team is also traveling around the country looking for characters and stories. Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas and Santa Catarina, among other places, have already been visited.

Another team is already booked to visit Mipcom 2021, the world’s largest television content fair, which takes place between October 11 and 14 at the Palais des Festivals, in Cannes, France.

In other words, Band is willing to invest in formats ready to integrate the program’s content, which will be shown from Monday to Friday.

Faustão’s team is occupying the space where the Arte 1 channel used to be, which was transferred to other locations in the house.

As this column anticipated, the idea is for Faust to practically do a different program each day.

Faustão, 71, worked for over three decades at Globo, but decided to leave the channel this year. His departure was anticipated by Globo in more than six months.

Globo put Luciano Huck in his place on Sundays. In place of Huck, on Saturdays, he hired Marcos Mion.

