Felipe Melo at Boca Juniors? Captain of Palmeiras loses, but says he is a fan of the club and reveals a big dream

Felipe Melo granted an exclusive interview this Wednesday (29) to ESPN Argentina. Among other subjects, he spoke of his supporters for the Juniors mouth and the desire to one day wear the club’s shirt at Bombonera.

The steering wheel has a contract with the palm trees until the end of December, with the tendency not to renew. The board of directors alviverde, at the end of his term, has already publicly declared that it will not sign a new relationship with him.

“Well, I have a contract until December 31st, then I don’t know what will happen. I’ll talk to my friends, I don’t know,” said Felipe Melo, to the program ESPN F90.

About the relationship with Boca, the midfielder was sincere and revealed a great dream: to watch a game of the club, in the crowded Bombonera, after he retired.

“The truth is that Boca enchants me. I want to play for Boca. I’m a Boca fan in Argentina. It’s true, the fans have always enchanted me. It’s the best in the world,” declared the defensive midfielder.

“So I would really like to go to Argentina after I retire and see Boca play at Bombonera, but not in the box, with people screaming.”