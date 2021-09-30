Felipe Melo rebuts criticism of Palmeiras’ ‘ugly game’, defends Abel and designs the Libertadores final

In an interview with ESPN Argentina this Wednesday (29), Felipe Melo spoke about all the criticisms that the palm trees has received, even with recent achievements and a place in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol for the second year in a row.

For the defensive midfielder, who defended the work of Abel Ferreira, it is difficult to play at Palmeiras nowadays, because even the good results are accompanied by criticism regarding the style of play.

“Here we won the game and people say it’s the ugliest game. When we lose, the team is ugly. We are the current champions of America and they say it was the worst final ever. , said Felipe Melo.

“[Abel Ferreira] He is a young coach, first he was champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, we reached the Paulistão final with the B team, we are fighting with Atlético-MG and Flamengo to win the Brazilian. Another time in the Libertadores final and people keep saying that the team is weak, this, that,” continued the shirt 30.



“I understand. I understand why winning a game like we did against a team (Atlético-MG) that spent R$ 150 million and, for me, is a great team with great players, I think we did well. He’s a very calm guy, but he was your moment,” declared the player.

After eliminating Atlético-MG with two draws, Palmeiras is guaranteed in the Libertadores decision, scheduled for November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Felipe Melo guarantees that he has no preference for any opponent.

“We reached the final by overthrowing Atlético-MG which, for me, is the strongest team in America, and São Paulo, which is also a great team. I have no preference. Flamengo or Barcelona, ​​regardless of who it is, it will be very difficult and we will be prepared”.