Felipe Melo responds to a post about Nacho and cheers up Boca fans

Midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, never hid his affection for Boca Juniors. And, last night (28), after qualifying against Atlético Mineiro, the player did not let a post from the Argentine newspaper Olé pass by that echoed “the end of Libertadores for Nacho Fernández”, a former player for River Plate.

Shirt 30 commented: “#palmeirassoy #bosterosoy”. While the first hashtag is a clear mention of Palmeiras, the second is a reference to Boca Juniors fans, called in Argentina “bosteros”.

Originally, the term refers to feces and was used as an insult in songs by opposing fans of the club. However, over the years, supporters of the club in the neighborhood of La Boca, Buenos Aires, have appropriated the pejorative moniker.

In the publication’s comments, Boca fans were encouraged by the steering wheel’s response. Xeneize internet users laughed at the interaction, called the athlete “a star” and asked to be hired by the Argentine club.

In an interview given today, to the SporTV team, Felipe Melo, however, lost sight of the possibility of moving to Boca Juniors. The athlete, who has a contract with Palmeiras until December this year, preferred only to declare his affection for the club alviverde.

Last season, 2020, Felipe Melo and Palmeiras also eliminated Nacho Fernández from Libertadores. At the time, the Argentine was still wearing the shirt of River Plate, the biggest rival of the “bosters”.