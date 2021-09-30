‘feminine’ enveloping becomes attractive in the Arena

Fans who visited the Neo Química Arena in recent days were faced with a novelty in the dressing room: the enveloping in reference to the Corinthians women’s team. As part of Nike’s campaign for the launch of the club’s third uniform in honor of women, the place received a new decoration, in purple, and caught the attention of those who performed the tour in Itaquera.

“I had seen the locker room through social media and made sure to see it up close. I am very moved to see the recognition for the girls, who are from another world, multi-champions. I am very proud to support Corinthians and be able to enjoy the men’s team so much as for women, who are making history,” said Juliane Freitas, 23, who was at the Neo Química Arena earlier this week.

I don’t know why but I’m thinking that this locker room is in the mood of a Brazilian Women’s Champion 2021… Tour visitors #People’s house are enjoying this incredible energy that our brabas left here, and you can also enjoy! pic.twitter.com/G5ErCHic9S — Neo Química Arena (@NeoQuimicaArena) September 29, 2021

The club enveloped Corinthians’ locker room at Neo Química Arena for the decision against Palmeiras, which won the Brazilian Championship title to the women’s team for the second year in a row. The tribute also has motivational phrases, such as ‘Proud to be with the brabas’ and ‘Respect the Mines’.

“We want to show that Neo Química Arena is a space for children, young people, old people, men and, above all, women. We have seen more and more fans visiting the stadium and, now with the dressing room in honor of the women’s team, many have already arrived eager to get there soon and take pictures. Even in conversations between visitors, we hear a lot of people talking about women’s football. May we still celebrate many other achievements of the women’s team here at the stadium,” said Carolina Bonatti, one of the hostesses of the Casa do Povo tour.

According to the board, 53% of the people who support Corinthians are women, which motivated the club and Nike to launch the third uniform with a women’s theme. The debut of the men’s team wearing the purple shirt will take place on October 5th, against Bahia, at Neo Química Arena. At first, it would be against Red Bull Bragantino, but the date was changed.