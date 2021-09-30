Fernández makes ads for the economy, trying to reverse electoral defeat

With an eye on the November 14 legislative elections, Argentine President Alberto Fernández has been announcing a series of economic measures aimed at reversing the defeat he suffered in this month’s caucuses.

The actions include a program to reduce informality among domestic workers, through which the Argentine government will subsidize 30% to 50% of salaries for six months; the increase in the minimum wage for the second time in the year, in a progressive adjustment until February 2022, reaching 52.7%; and elimination of export duties on services, in order to create jobs in the sector, the second largest in sales abroad in Argentina.

Other measures implemented by the Fernández government will be an early retirement plan for people who have the 30 years of contribution required by law, are five years or less from reaching the age limits and were unemployed as of June 30, 2021; raising the income tax floor; return of help to families offered at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic; and maintaining electricity and gas subsidies.

Economic policy is a central theme in the political crisis that took hold in the Fernández government after the defeat of the Frente de Todos coalition in the primary elections on September 12, when the lists of pre-candidates for deputies presented by the government ticket were defeated on 18 of the 24 Argentine provinces. Senators were only the most voted in two of the eight provinces that will elect representatives to the Senate.

Several ministers allied with Vice President Cristina Kirchner subsequently resigned, while the deputy herself wrote a letter to Fernández publicly blaming him for what she considered mistakes in economic policy.

The first initiative to get around the political crisis was the appointment of five new ministers, meeting Kirchner’s demands for renewal in the team. However, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán and Production Minister Matías Kulfas remained in their posts.

The question is to know the impact on public finances of the economic measures that have been announced by Fernández. Argentina is negotiating a debt of US$ 44 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contracted during the government of Mauricio Macri. In the first four months of the year, the country had a primary fiscal deficit of 0.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the best result in six years, but even before the defeat in the legislative primaries, Kirchner’s group had already been asking for more public spending.

Analysts consider that the economic actions now announced may not have an effect at the polls. “There are many measures being announced that are unlikely to be reflected in your pocket in 40 days. Last year, it took some people four months to withdraw the IFE (Emergency Family Ticket, economic aid due to the pandemic)”, said Mariel Fornoni, director of Management & Fit consultancy, to the newspaper La Nación.

“Furthermore, people have lost confidence that the government can manage the economy. About 70% say they are not doing this well. So they’re going to take the money, but they won’t necessarily have a vote of confidence, especially after the collapse of the governing coalition this month,” he added.