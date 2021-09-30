FIIs: managers see opportunities in “paper” funds and in segments that were lagged by the pandemic

SAO PAULO – The year has been difficult for the real estate fund market. Ifix, which brings together the main FIIs traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, accumulates a drop of almost 6% in 2021, after suffering a low of more than 10% in 2020.

High interest rate cycle, uncertainty about the pandemic and political and fiscal uncertainties are among the factors that explain the performance of real estate funds.

In the first panel of FII Talks, a real estate fund event promoted by InfoMoney, some of the main fund of funds managers in this market pointed out how to find opportunities in the midst of this adverse scenario.

The analyzes were carried out by André Freitas, CEO and CIO of Hedge Investments; Caio Conca, partner responsible for the real estate area of ​​Capitânia; and Leonardo Sant’Ana, manager of XP Asset.

For managers, in the short term, “paper” real estate funds, which invest in securities linked to the real estate market, continue to be the most attractive. The FIIs that have securities indexed to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) have benefited from rising interest rates. In September, the Central Bank raised the economy’s basic interest rate, Selic, to 6.25% per year. It was the fifth consecutive increase in the rate, which, in January, was 2%.

“With the rise in the interest rate, the yields of paper funds linked to the CDI tend to increase. After the disclosure of the index, there is a lag of around three months until the distribution of income to the investor. So, there is a lot of accumulated inflation to be distributed to investors in the short term”, explains Leonardo Sant’Ana.

The “brick” fund segment, on the other hand, such as those that invest in offices, shopping malls and logistical assets, tends to suffer in times of high interest rates. But managers see opportunities in these segments as well.

With the pandemic, funds that invest in shopping malls and offices lost their attractiveness, and the values ​​of the properties that are part of the portfolio of these FIIs were very outdated in the last two years. In the view of respondents, they are cheap.

“Sometimes we keep looking at the income (dividend) paid by the paper fund (11%) and the office fund (8%), but the capital gain that can occur in the price of real estate with this lag is significant”, he says André Freitas, who calculates returns of up to 25%. To reinforce the analysis, he cites the negotiation this week involving the Pátio Victor Malzoni, in São Paulo (SP).

Bluemacaw Catuaí Triple A (BLCA11) purchased six slabs of the building considered a landmark on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, the financial heart of São Paulo and one of the most coveted regions in the office segment. The deal was sold for almost R$ 40 thousand per square meter, well above what had been negotiated in recent months.

For analysts, the logistics segment remains attractive and the malls are starting to recover with the reopening of commercial complexes across the country. Taking advantage of current discounts, both represent opportunities for the medium and long term, according to experts.

In Caio Conca’s assessment, in the medium term, the corporate slab segment is the best opportunity for capital gain, but there are simpler alternatives for those who want to start now. “There are fund-of-funds (FOF) being traded at a discount of up to 20% of the equity value, which is the market value of the funds”, he highlights.

“For those who are entering the market now and don’t know what to buy, FOF is a simple way to capture this potential rise in real estate funds”, he completes.

FII Talks 2021 follows this Wednesday (register here) with panelists Ricardo Caló, vice president of Marriott International in Central and South America; Felipe Gaiad, manager of real estate funds at HSI; Leandro Bousquet, head of real estate investments at Vinci Partners; Pedro Carraz, partner responsible for managing FIIs at XP Asset; André de Abreu Pereira, partner and CEO of Tellus; Carlos Martins, partner and manager of real estate funds at Kinea; Caio Castro, partner at RBR Asset.

There will also be an extra panel on paper funds and their perspectives amid the increase in interest rates, with the participation of Camila Almeida (Habitat Capital Partners), Brunno Bagnariolli (Mauá), Yannick Bergamo (Iridium) and José Eduardo Varandas (Valora).

