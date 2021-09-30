Find out what changes in Globo’s afternoon band as of 2022

The announcement of the end of Malhação in Globe took a lot of people by surprise. The attraction definitely leaves the network’s afternoon schedule, which will bet on a major overhaul.

From 2022, with the end of fitness dreams, currently aired, changes will be made in order to improve the audience, delivering good ratings for the nightly soaps.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Among the main change is the time change of the Worth seeing again, which will rerun The clone. Gloria Perez’s plot should occupy the Malhação track and be shown between 5:10 pm and 6:30 pm, reveals the TV News portal.

Thus, it tends to increase the audience of the six o’clock soap opera, which usually receives low numbers of Malhação. Reruns of soap operas, even more of renowned productions, always achieve good rates.

With that in mind, Globo should debut a new rerun track after Jornal Hoje. At this time, lighter plots that were successful at 18:00 and 19:00, such as Cabocla, for example.

Therefore, at 4 pm it is possible that there will be a variety program. As advanced exclusively by the TV observatory, the return of the Video show it’s a hypothesis.

On the other hand, an unprecedented attraction can come out of the paper, in addition to maintaining the Afternoon session on time, as the films show good returns in terms of audience and finances.

Globo hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, it just reveals that “a new schedule for the afternoons is being developed”.