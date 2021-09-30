Find out when Lary Bottino will enter “The Farm 13”!

Confirmed! After much speculation, it was announced this Wednesday (29) that lary bottino will be the new member of “A Fazenda 13“. The influencer, who gained fame in MTV’s “On Vacation with the Ex”, was chosen after the withdrawal of Fernanda Medrado in the second week of the reality show.

The news was revealed by Record TV during the program “Balanço Geral” and informs that lary should arrive at headquarters this Friday (1/10). The influencer’s name was already discussed, even by pedestrians! This is because she is very friendly with Rich Melquiades and Gui Araújo, both also participated in the “DFEX”.

Read more:

It seems, lary he is part of the reserve cast of “A Fazenda 13”. She is 24 years old, was born in São Paulo and in recent times she gave a lot of talk after fighting with Anitta! Both, for those who don’t know, were very close. But the friendship came to an end with a exchange of public barbs on the internet after the influencer accused the singer of “changing friends” too quickly and got a nice reverse:

“Exactly my way. I give the hand, the arm, the house, the wings for the person to fly… If the person is compatible with the type of character I like to have by my side and doesn’t change the way I am as I grow up in life, I keep close by like the dozens of famous and anonymous friends I’ve had for more than of years and we never abandon each other… Otherwise, I really don’t have any need to keep it in my life just so people on the Internet think I’m everyone’s friend. Like it’s liked. Didn’t like it? Just don’t get close when you need it,” he said. Anitta in season.

lary also got into trouble with Ariadna Arantes, another former friend, because of a bracelet and got a negative reputation — mainly for the strong temper. Will she use “The 13th Farm” to redeem herself? At least we already know that she has many friends there…

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!