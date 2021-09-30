Find out which neighborhoods in Fortaleza where grocery shopping is more expensive – Business

The new price survey of supermarkets in Fortaleza, carried out by the Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza), pointed out that the difference between establishments in different regions reaches up to BRL 124.

Research shows that in Regional 2, which includes neighborhoods such as Aldeota, Meireles and Dionísio Torres, the sum of the items is R$774, the most expensive values ​​consulted by Procon.

already in Regional 9, where there are neighborhoods like Conjunto Palmeiras, Jangurussu and Parque Santa Maria, shopping is cheaper and the same items add up to R$ 649.95.

Held between September 20 and 22, the survey was released this Wednesday (29) and takes into account the price of 61 items of food, personal hygiene, household cleaning and child care and cleaning.

See average prices by region

Regional 2: BRL 774.00

Regional 4: BRL 745.72

Regional 3: 738.71

Regional 1: BRL 731.92

Regional 6: BRL 697.06

Regional 5: BRL 668.59

Regional 8: BRL 687.56

Regional 7: BRL 663.39

Regional 11: BRL 659.21

Regional 12: BRL 657.55

Regional 10: BRL 653.12

Regional 9: BRL 649.95

Carrot varies 180%

In addition, the survey also found the 10 products with the greatest variations. THE carrot tops the list, with a difference of 181.85% in the value of the kilo, from R$ 2.48 to R$ 6.99.

Another item that stands out is the Bell pepper, which is found for R$ 2.79 per kilo to R$ 6.99, varying 150.53% in different supermarkets.

Product Lowest price Biggest price Variation Carrot (kg) BRL 2.48 BRL 6.99 181.85% Pepper (kg) BRL 2.79 BRL 6.99 150.53% Onion (kg) BRL 1.49 BRL 3.49 134.22% Corn flour (500g) BRL 1.79 BRL 3.99 122.90% Potato (kg) BRL 2.79 BRL 5.99 114.69%

*Source: Procon Fortaleza

The director of Procon Fortaleza, Eneylândia Rabelo, points out that, with the scenario of high inflation and the prospect of price increases, the consumer need to pay attention to shopping and stick to what is necessary.

“A good tip is to leave the house with everything written down for purchase and don’t fall for promotions or offers, which may be masked by prices that in fact are not cheaper. In other words, research is still the best way to save,” he advises.

For this, the consumer can rely on the application Offer, available for Android and iOS, where you find the places with the cheapest items.