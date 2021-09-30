Fintech Pravaler buys Amigo Edu and enters the education segment – Link

O For real, private financing program for the University education, made its first acquisition in history. The target was the edtech friend edu, which works as a marketplace for the educational sector, and marks the company’s entry into a different segment of finance. The transaction amount, which includes 100% of edtech’s capital, was not disclosed.

According to the president of Pravaler, Carlos Furlan, the acquisition can be considered a milestone for the company to go beyond credit. “We want to be present throughout the students’ journey. Before, if a student tried and couldn’t get a loan, we lost all contact. With Amigo Edu we will have other service options, in addition to being in contact with more students since high school”, says Furlan.

Carlos Furlan, president of Pravaler, says that other acquisitions are on the radar

Specialized in granting scholarships at private universities and digitizing institutions, Amigo Edu has more than 20 thousand people connected to its marketplace and has already held more than 500 thousand digital entrance exams for private institutions. The company, according to Furlan, took a leap with the pandemic.

Pravaler’s goal is for the Amigo Edu business to represent 10% of the company’s revenue by 2025. For this year, Pravaler expects to reach sales of R$ 300 million. In addition, in the next four years, the company wants to jump from 180,000 to 1 million students benefiting from loans, and increase its credit portfolio from R$4 billion to R$10 billion.

More “tech” and less “fin”

In order to achieve these values, Pravaler will open its portfolio for new acquisitions. According to the executive, there are several targets being analyzed, both in the area of ​​fintechs and in education.

In fact, one of Pravaler’s goals is to be more “tech” and less “fin”. In fact, according to Furlan, it’s about finding a balance. Since the company was created in 2006, the main focus has always been on loans – even though the vast majority of them are done online.

However, the technology team itself has become robust only in recent years. In 2016, there were only four people fully focused on technology innovations. Today, there are more than 100. And it is from this sector that new products and increased efficiency of the company, which has the bank, should come Itaú as one of its main shareholders.

“We want to be an education services company and a very important point for us is the diversification of revenue lines”, says Furlan. The company is capitalized to pursue further acquisitions. At the end of August, Pravaler issued almost R$ 180 million in FDICs (credit rights investment fund) at rates between 2.4% and 3.3%, with a maximum term of 84 months.

Furlan says that others like this should take place soon, even more so with the repressed demand from students who would like to enter universities as the pandemic subsides. “We will have a new round between the end of this year and the beginning of next year”, he says.