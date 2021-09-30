Fiocruz: Coronavac registers twice as many delays for 2nd dose compared to AstraZeneca

× Photo: Rodrigo Nunes/MS

About 11% of Brazilians who took a 1st dose of vaccine are more than 14 days late to receive the 2nd dose, according to Fiocruz bulletin published this Tuesday (28).

Fiocruz’s press office informed the the antagonist that this percentage represents more than 7.3 million people.

The delay is now more common among those who took Coronavac. This Wednesday afternoon (29), Fiocruz’s Second Dose Delay Panel showed that 33% of those who received a dose of Coronavac were late to receive the 2nd, against 15% of those who received AstraZeneca.

It must be remembered that Coronavac began to be applied before in Brazil and there is a shorter interval between doses (4 weeks, against 12 for AstraZeneca). Therefore, there have already been more opportunities for delays. On the panel, Fiocruz wrote: “It is important to note that as the vaccination with Pfizer only started in [m]aio, the number of individuals in possible delay is still small, which may reflect the low rate we see in comparison with other vaccines”.

Data was updated until September 15th.

In the bulletin, Fiocruz added: “Many factors can influence this delay, such as the age of those vaccinated, eg the elderly may have greater mobility difficulties; the logistics of distribution and application of vaccines to rural, vulnerable or remote regions; the interval between doses – if too short, it can make it difficult for more isolated or itinerant population and occupational groups to join; and the local circulation of false information about vaccines”.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health counted 11.7 million people late to take the 2nd dose of vaccine. Until the end of this Wednesday afternoon (29), the ministry was unable to inform the the antagonist whether this calculation takes into account who was late by just one day or takes into account 14 days, as Fiocruz did.

On July 28, in a statement on national TV, Marcelo Queiroga asked the late ones to take the 2nd dose.

