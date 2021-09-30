Five people are arrested for a scheme that used slippers to cheat in evidence

At least five people were arrested in Bikaner (India) for involvement in a unusual cheating scheme in an admissions test for teachers in the state of Rajasthan held last Sunday (26/9). In the coup, candidates went to test sites using slippers attached to Bluetooth devices.

Approval is required for professionals to practice teaching in Rajasthan. The traditional event is surrounded by strict security measures, told the newspaper “Times of India”. In many districts, the mobile phone service was suspended during the competition.

But the gang found a way to bypass the security apparatus. the slippers were equipped with a small calling device connected to a SIM card. A tiny Bluetooth-enabled device was placed in the candidates’ ear, which was not easily visible.

Fradulous scheme used flip flops to cheat in competition in India Photo: Reproduction

Outside the trial sites, criminals helped candidates resolve issues. Agents suspected an “unusual” move and discovered the coup, reaching the entire fraudulent network right away.

The gang leader was identified as Tulsi Ram Kaler, who owns a training center for competitions. He’s on the run. Two other members of the gang were arrested, as well as three candidates.