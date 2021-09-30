“Flamengo and Barcelona will be virtual champions for the media”, says Felipe Melo about the Libertadores final

After two great performances against Atlético Mineiro, where Verdão won a spot in the Libertadores final, the defensive midfielder and captain of Palmeiras, Felipe Melo gave an interview to ‘SporTV Selection’ on Wednesday where he defended coach Abel Ferreira and sent an indirect for those who always put Palmeiras as eliminated.

Regarding Palmeiras’ playing style, Felipe Melo mentioned that it depends on the point of view to determine what good football is, where you need to have strategy and you need to compete to deliver everything on the field. With that, defended the coach Abel Ferreira saying that the Portuguese “is not a retranqueiro”.

– I see that Abel is a winner. We understand that we need to strategize game by game, but I don’t agree with what you say. What is outrigger? What is beautiful football? It goes from the point of view of each one, but the strategy is to win. There are games that we need to compete, you have to enter the field and do everything to win. Every strategy, of all coaches, involves nullifying the opponent. If you don’t nullify the opponent, you’ll hardly be the winner. Yesterday (Tuesday) we were happy in front of a great team. He’s not a remnant, he knows how to strategize for each moment – he said.

+Felipe Melo: A monster, in Allianz Parque and Mineirão!

Regarding the next opponent in the grand final, which will be held on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, the defensive midfielder of Verdão was ironic in his response when stating that for the media Palmeiras will be the loser, as was already being considered before. of Atlético-MG.

– No matter what people say whether you play well or not, we play to win. We understand that many criticisms are constructive for our improvement. Palmeiras celebrates title, not classification. Whoever comes in the final will be very difficult. Flamengo and Barcelona will be virtual champions for the media and we will be the ugly duckling – he replied.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram