Flamengo launches package for the final for R$ 16 thousand without including ticket for the game; see what you have

Shortly after confirming the classification to the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, O Flamengo announced on its official website the packages that fans will be able to purchase for the final of the competition.

The final between Flamengo and palm trees it will be on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, with broadcast of the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

The partnership between the red-black and the travel agency will have charter flights, accommodation, transfers and other experiences. Tickets for the match will not be included.

The packages cover the period from 11/26 to 11/28 and will be sold in lots. Flights depart from Rio de Janeiro and have three different destinations to be chosen by fans, with varying amounts.

See below:

Piriápolis: BRL 13,290.5 in cash in the pix or 10 x BRL 1,399.00

Punta del Este: R$13,290.50 in pix or 10 x R$1,399.00

Montevideo: R$16,140.50 in cash in the pix or 10 x R$1,699.00

Regarding tickets, Flamengo informed that the availability of tickets is the responsibility of Conmebol, not having responsibility for the available load or for the sale.

See below everything that the Flamengo package includes:

Chartered flight (Rio – Montevideo – Rio);

Two nights with breakfast in a three star hotel (or superior);

Transfers airport x hotel x airport;

Hotel x stadium x hotel transfers;

Travel kit with shirt, cup and ribbon commemorating the decision;

Travel insurance;

RT-PCR exam for entry into Brazil on return.

Sales are now available for the red-black fans on the website provided by the club.